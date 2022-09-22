Total Point Emergency Center Now Open in Conroe Texas

CONROE, Texas, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Point Emergency Center opened its doors to mark their 3rd location open in 2022. Total Point Healthcare, who have already opened up McKinney ER and Lufkin ER earlier this year, opened up their Conroe location to a growing and dense population. Conroe, Texas was one of the top cities in a list comprised of over 500 cities, who have seen a large growth in population and housing development. With this growth comes a need for more healthcare providers, and Total Point Emergency Center in Conroe is there to fill that void.

Total Point Emergency Center (PRNewsfoto/Total Point Healthcare Inc) (PRNewswire)

Total Point Healthcare team is built from the leading experts in the industry and have designed their facilities to incorporate every detail for what a patient looks for. Total Point Healthcare's dedication is to the patient and to give them best medical attention in a much-needed community.

Lavina Wright, Facility Director for Conroe said, "Here at Total Point Emergency Center in Conroe, Texas, we can provide trauma and injury care, emergency care, lab, and imaging services as well as covid testing for the entire family in a fraction of the time. Same board-certified physicians and experienced nurses are here to ensure you have the best possible experiences while getting you back to a healthy you."

About Total Point Emergency Center:

Total Point Emergency Center is a community focused healthcare provider where we put your health and safety as the top priority. Whether it's your own medical emergency or your family, we serve you as an integral part of our community and make sure that we give our best in making you feel better.

Facility Address: 3840 W Davis Street, Conroe, Texas 77304

Facility Phone: 936-286-3802

Facility Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TotalPointERConroe

