Steel Partners Celebrates Tommy Lasorda Day with the Town of Fullerton

FULLERTON, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE: SPLP) is excited to celebrate the second annual Tommy Lasorda Day on September 22nd in honor of the baseball legend's memory and legacy on what would have been his 95th birthday. The celebrations include:

Steel Partners Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein with Tommy Lasorda (PRNewswire)

Laura Lasorda , Tommy's daughter, and Steel's Camille Murray will present the inaugural Tommy Lasorda Bleed Dodger's Blue Award to legendary Los Angeles Councilwoman Rosalind "Roz" Wyman at tonight's home game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The City of Fullerton and Fullerton Museum Center's Lasorda Street Fair features the Lasorda Legacy Roundtable with baseball authors Steve Sax , Jason Turbow , Zack Minasian , and Chris Epting , moderated by Roberto Angotti and Laura Lasorda . The event will include live music, art, and local food and drink vendors, including Lasorda Wines.

At all Steel Partners operating companies, employees will be given an additional holiday to honor Lasorda's extensive contributions to the company culture and values.

Steel Partners celebrates Tommy Lasorda Day on September 22nd in honor of the baseball legend's memory and legacy.

Lasorda has had a lasting impact on many parts of the Steel Partners and Steel Sports culture. He inspired Steel's Kids First purpose, championing kids at every level and encouraging them to participate in sports as the perfect vehicle to build character, teach life lessons, have fun, and create self-confidence. The Steel core values of Teamwork, Respect, Integrity, and Commitment are based on his philosophies and have become the basis of Steel Sports' unique coaching technique, The Lasorda Way. The Tommy Day holiday will allow Steel employees the opportunity to continue to give back to their communities and families, as Lasorda encouraged everyone to do every day.

"Tommy's vision centered on the idea that we all have the ability to positively impact the lives of kids around us," said Steel Partners Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein . "Tommy was a legendary Hall of Fame manager, American icon, proud Italian American, loving father and grandfather, devoted husband, and my best friend. I loved him dearly. Each year, we are honored to celebrate him and his contributions to people of all ages and communities around the world. As Tommy always said, you gotta believe - and you can believe that we're putting Kids First because of his inspiration."

In addition to Tommy Day, Lasorda will be celebrated throughout the fall with the Fullerton Museum Center's exhibit Lasorda Legacy: A Tribute to Baseball & Dodgers Legend Tommy Lasorda. This show highlights artwork, photos, and mementos from the Lasorda Family, Lasorda Legacy, and Cal State Fullerton. Artistic contributors include Lalo Alcaraz, Roberto Angotti, Tom DiPace, Gajin Fujita, Christopher Paluso, C. Pursley, and Jaime "Germs" Zacarias. The full exhibit will run at the museum through December 30th.

About Steel Sports

Headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, Steel Sports is a social impact business with the mission of inspiring youth to reach their potential, on and off the field, by developing them as athletes and people through the Steel Sports Coaching System- The Lasorda Way. Through its "kids first" approach, Steel Sports is establishing a new standard in youth sports and coaching, forging the next generation of leaders by instilling Steel Sports' core values: Teamwork, Respect, Integrity, and Commitment. Steel Sports creates a positive youth sports experience for over 100,000 athletes each year. For more information, visit www.steelsports.com.

About Steel Partners Holdings, LLP

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (www.steelpartners.com) (NYSE: SPLP) is a diversified global holding company that owns and operates businesses, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jennifer Golembeske

Vice President

(212) 520-2290

jgolembeske@steelpartners.com

Steel Partners Logo (PRNewsfoto/Steel Partners) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Steel Partners