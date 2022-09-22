REHMANN ANNOUNCES BUSINESS COMBINATION WITH VESTAL & WILER

Orlando-based firm will assume Rehmann brand, expanding services to clients

TROY, Mich., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rehmann, a fully integrated professional advisory firm, continues its expansion into the Florida market with the announcement of a business combination with Orlando-based Vestal & Wiler, one of the most comprehensive CPA firms in Central Florida. The partnership will unify two firms with a deep understanding of the particular needs of middle-market clientele.

Rehmann CEO Randy Rupp (PRNewswire)

Vestal & Wiler has been serving the Orlando market since 1993, working primarily with middle market for-profit companies, specifically owner-managed, family-owned, and private equity backed entities. Offering several services across its tax, audit, and advisory departments, Vestal & Wiler currently numbers 57 associates, all of whom will remain with the combined company. The firm has an annual revenue of $13 million.

"Vestal & Wiler not only provides business advisory services, but adds value by tailoring those services to its clients' purposes and goals," said Randy Rupp, CEO of Rehmann. "Their priorities also fit perfectly with Rehmann's commitment to putting people first, and our two firms enjoy a similar culture and passion for growth."

Vestal & Wiler clients will benefit from the same exceptional resources while now having access to the array of additional services Rehmann provides, including research and development credit studies, technology and cyber consulting, international tax, and wealth management.

"This combination presents a great opportunity for our clients, who will get the same attention from our team, but in addition, enables us to provide greater resources and expertise as clients continue to grow in sophistication," said Steve Castino, Partner at Vestal & Wiler. "Our associates will also benefit from exposure to Rehmann's comprehensive bench of disciplines. We look forward to beginning this new chapter with a firm that shares our values and will elevate our work environment to allow both clients and associates to thrive."

Vestal & Wiler associates will continue to serve their clients at the firm's current office location in Orlando under the Rehmann brand.

"I'm looking forward to beginning my tenure as CEO with the Vestal & Wiler team on board," added Stacie Kwaiser, current COO and CEO-elect of Rehmann. "Our firms share a commitment to client relationships and associate development that will only grow with the additional resources available to all."

About Rehmann

Rehmann is a professional advisory firm that provides accounting and assurance, business solutions and outsourcing, specialized consulting, and wealth management services. For over 80 years, Rehmann has provided forward-thinking solutions to our clients. With nearly 900 associates in Michigan, Ohio, and Florida, we are the momentum behind what's possible. We focus on the business of business – allowing companies and individuals to focus on what makes them extraordinary. We help you look to the future with confidence, thanks to our unrivaled expertise and integrity. Through our partnerships with our clients and communities, we drive impact that empowers our world. Find us online at rehmann.com.

Vestal & Wiler Partner Steve Castino (PRNewswire)

Rehmann COO and CEO-elect Stacie Kwaiser (PRNewswire)

Rehmann (PRNewswire)

