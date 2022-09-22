Numinus Expands Ketamine Therapy for Mental Health in Montreal and announces new brand awareness initiatives

New Montreal space will focus on treating depression, addiction and other common disorders

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced the opening of a new clinic in Montreal that will replace an existing downtown clinic. The new site, in the Plateau neighbourhood, will have expanded capacity to offer ketamine treatments, including a wider assortment of ketamine-assisted therapy options.

"There is significant research showing ketamine can be highly effective in treating depression, addiction, trauma and anxiety, and other common mental health disorders," said Jason Lapensee, Numinus SVP, Clinical Operations. "Numinus is taking this evidence into consideration as we continue to expand our clinic network and treatment programs across North America."

Numinus continues to focus on the safe, evidence-based use of ketamine in combination with traditional therapy. Expanded services will include different administrations of ketamine, including Spravato, intramuscular, lozenge and nasal spray, along with options in treatment length and session type. Numinus currently offers a six-week ketamine-assisted therapy program for indications including depression, addiction, and trauma and anxiety. New services will include the option to access ketamine as a standalone treatment, allowing clients to complement prior ketamine-assisted therapy, use it as an emergency antidepressant, or use it in conjunction with therapy from an external health provider. This service flexibility will provide greater access to clients by accommodating differing needs and financial means. Additionally, Numinus will continue to support access for clients in need through the federal Special Access Program, with dedicated space appropriately designed for psilocybin- and MDMA-assisted therapies.

"Numinus recognizes that people in Montreal can benefit from having more treatment options, including ketamine," said Payton Nyquvest, Numinus Founder and CEO. "Expanding our services here is another important step towards improving access to best-in-class and innovative mental healthcare in Quebec, while continuing to expand our clientele and market presence."

Numinus currently operates 13 clinics across Canada and the US, including locations in British Columbia, Ontario, Arizona and Utah, with comprehensive services ranging from mental health therapy to neurologic care, and additionally supports clients in accessing psychedelic-assisted therapy through Canada's federal Special Access Program.

Numinus sponsors East Forest Ceremony North American tour

Numinus is pleased to sponsor the North American 'Ceremony' tour by leading musician, East Forest. The tour will combine live music and guided meditation for an immersive concert-ritual experience across 15 cities, including Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Seattle and Vancouver (BC). The collaboration offers an opportunity to drive cultural awareness around psychedelic-assisted therapy and mental health, while also driving increased brand awareness for Numinus.

Update on PR, Marketing and Awareness service providers

Numinus is pleased to announce that it has recently engaged Autumn Communications for public relations, executive communications, and media strategy, catering to the US market. Autumn Communications is a full-service public relations and marketing firm with offices in New York City and Los Angeles that specializes in developing compelling campaigns that amplify brand awareness, engage customers, and drive demand.

Numinus has also engaged Native Ads, Inc. to provide digital media services, marketing and data analytics services to the Company. Native Ads is a full-service advertising agency, that owns and operates a proprietary ad exchange with over 80 integrated supply side platforms. Neither Native Ads nor any of its directors and officers own any securities of the Company.

About Numinus

Numinus Wellness (TSX: NUMI) helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus model - including psychedelic production, research and clinic care - is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.

