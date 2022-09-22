Istation gains K-3 diagnostic and universal dyslexia screener approval in Ohio

The Ohio Department of Education adds ISIP™as an approved state assessment

DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Istation, a leader in educational technology, has been selected by the Ohio Department of Education as one of four approved combination K-3 diagnostic and universal dyslexia screeners . Ohio educators can now administer Istation's Indicators of Progress (ISIP™) assessment as a Tier 1 dyslexia screener for the 2022–2023 school year.

The ISIP assessment measures overall reading proficiency and is designed to:

identify children at risk for reading difficulties;

provide automatic, continuous progress monitoring of skills that are predictors of later reading success; and

link data immediately and automatically to students' learning needs in order to drive differentiated instruction.

Inside Istation, educators get easy-to-read assessment data and personalized profiles with relevant information on students' progress. These real-time reports include both graphical and contextual analyses for each student so teachers can plan and differentiate instruction, provide necessary interventions and students who may be at risk for learning disabilities.

Powered by the science of reading, Istation's reading assessments and instructional resources for pre-K through eighth grade cover the National Reading Panel's Big Five essentials for reading acquisition: phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, comprehension and vocabulary. Schools get the support they need to improve foundational reading and growth with assessments that provide actionable and insightful data that measure these skills and many others.

Learn how the ISIP assessment serves as an effective academic intervention tool to address the individual needs of each student with customized reporting that provides teachers with invaluable insights to help students prosper.

About Istation

Founded in 1998 and based in Dallas, Texas, Istation (Imagination Station) has become one of the nation's leading providers of richly animated, game-like educational technology. Winner of several national educational technology awards, the Istation program puts more instructional time in the classroom through small-group and collaborative instruction. Istation's innovative reading, math and Spanish programs immerse students in an engaging and interactive environment and inspire them to learn. Additionally, administrators and educators can use Istation to easily track the progress of their students, schools and classrooms. Istation now serves over 4 million students throughout the United States and in several other countries.

