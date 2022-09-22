DarioHealth Publishes New Clinical Research Linking the Use of its Biofeedback Device to Reduced Back Pain

New research sheds light on the importance of training to drive healthier posture

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO), a leader in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, announced today new research examining the link between the use of Dario's biofeedback device to help users improve their posture and reduced back pain at the International Association of the Study of Pain (IASP) 2022 World Congress on Pain, being held in person in Toronto, Ontario from September 19th – 23rd and virtually.

The new research examined the connection between users of Dario's posture trainer, posture awareness and the impact on levels of pain. Dario's posture training solution, part of the Dario Move suite of musculoskeletal solutions, helps users develop better posture through the use of a wearable biofeedback sensor that vibrates when the user is in a slouching position. Over the course of time, this trains users, helping them to develop awareness and adoption of proper posture.

Dario analyzed the data from close to 1,000 individuals who reported high levels of pain in their initial assessment and who conducted six or more hours a week of posture training for at least eight weeks. This rich data set allowed researchers to demonstrate that increased time wearing the posture trainer was predictive of posture quality which, in turn, was predictive of the level of pain, establishing the linkage between postural digital biofeedback technology and back pain reduction.

"Dario's posture trainer is proven to help users reduce back pain, and with this new research we now better understand the connection between device, training and results. With this new research, we can now better support people by looking at engagement in posture training as the key to predicting success," said Yifat Hershcovitz, PhD., Vice President of Clinical and Scientific Affairs at Dario and supervisor of the studies.

"Dario's approach to research involves both testing the efficacy of solutions as well as seeking to understand the mediators of clinical improvement. This new research illuminates an important mechanism by which Dario solutions improve pain in our users," said Omar Manejwala, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Dario

The research was conducted in partnership with the Integrative Pain Laboratory, School of Public Health at the University of Haifa.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading digital therapeutics (DTx) company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric multi-chronic condition platform. Our platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

Our user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention, and results. Making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user rated solutions globally to health plans and other payors, self-insured employers, providers of care and directly to consumers. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com .

