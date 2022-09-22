Corbus Presents First Pre-Clinical Data for CRB-913 at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes 2022 Annual Conference

CRB-913 is a novel oral cannabinoid type 1 receptor (CB1) inverse agonist with potent pre-clinical anti-obesity activity

CRB-913 markedly enhances pre-clinical efficacy of liraglutide, semaglutide, and tirzepatide

CB1 inverse agonism is a clinically validated therapeutic approach to treating obesity

NORWOOD, Mass., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) ("Corbus" or the "Company"), an immunology company, announced that preclinical data for CRB-913 are being presented today in an oral presentation at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes 2022 Annual Conference taking place in Stockholm, Sweden.

The data show that in the diet-induced obesity (DIO) mouse model, CRB-913 monotherapy demonstrated a reduction in body weight, body fat content, food consumption, liver triglycerides, and liver fat deposits as well as improvements in insulin resistance and leptinemia. Combining CRB-913 with the incretin analogues liraglutide, semaglutide, or tirzepatide demonstrated significant additive effects across all these outcomes.

"The data presented today are exciting as they demonstrate that CRB-913 is a differentiated CB1 inverse agonist with improved pharmacokinetic properties compared to the first generation of these drugs while still retaining the same efficacy," commented Rachael Brake, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Corbus. "Furthermore, potentially combining CRB-913 with an incretin analogue into a single therapy could meaningfully enhance the current standard of care as well as expand the number of patients who could benefit from anti-obesity drug therapy."

The EASD presentation is available on the company's website at: 58th European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) presentation on CRB-913 (CB1 Inverse Agonist).

