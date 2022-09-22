Bluerock Celebrates its 20 Year Anniversary with Gift of 20,000 Trees and a View to the Future

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering alternative asset manager Bluerock announced today that it is commemorating its 20th year by partnering with The Nature Conservancy to fund the planting of 20,000 trees throughout the United States, in support of the Conservancy's tree planting campaign. The firm, which has grown to more than $15 billion in acquired and managed assets since its founding in October 2002, reports that the tree planting program is scheduled for completion within the year.

Bluerock (PRNewswire)

"Bluerock has generated extremely strong growth on behalf of our investors during these first 20 years. We are making this contribution to celebrate this growth and to honor the large community of shareholders throughout the U.S. that have accompanied us on this journey," said Bluerock founder and CEO, Ramin Kamfar. "With this project, we wish to tell the investment community that we remain committed not only to leading investment strategies, but also to our role as responsible corporate citizens as we embark on our next 20 years." The plantings will help mitigate the effects of forest fires and deforestation.

Bluerock has established a leading reputation for delivering innovative institutional investment strategies to banks, registered investment advisors (RIAs), independent broker-dealers (IBDs) and wirehouses. Through an expanding suite of investment products, Bluerock enables individuals to invest alongside institutional investors with low minimum investments and enhanced liquidity options. The company offers a complementary suite of public and private investment programs with both short and long-term goals, focusing on predictable income, capital growth and tax benefits. Bluerock was the first manager to deliver an actively managed real estate interval fund structure to IBDs and RIAs as well as one of the first to offer non-traded preferred stock on a publicly traded REIT platform.

The company's flagship, Bluerock Total Income+ Real Estate Fund (Ticker: TIPRX), has delivered a 9.64% annualized return since its October 2012 inception (as of August 31, 2022), and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE American: BRG) ranked first in total shareholder return among all REITs over the past one, two, three and four-year periods as of September 20221. Bluerock recently entered the institutional private credit sector with the launch of the Bluerock High Income Institutional Credit Fund (Ticker: IIMAX) which seeks to provide investors with access to income-producing senior secured loans through an actively managed portfolio of collateralized loan obligations.

"From Bluerock's inception, we have aimed to deliver advisors and investors institutional strategies that were once unattainable at the individual investor level, and offer both income and attractive risk-adjusted returns," Mr. Kamfar said. "In these two decades we have deepened our market reach, expanded our investment platform and built a robust research team. Today, 20 years in, we continue to develop and launch investment programs that provide investors the opportunity to take advantage of asset classes which we believe have long-term secular tailwinds for growth, substantial income generation capability, non-correlation to the broader markets, and the ability to achieve higher risk-adjusted returns. We look forward to providing investors credible platforms for portfolio diversification and reduced volatility as we continue to grow." The company currently has approximately 150 seasoned professionals overseeing $15 billion in acquired and managed assets as of September 2022. For more information about Bluerock and its solutions, visit https://bluerock.com/.

1 Source: KeyBanc Capital Markets, as of September 2, 2022.

About Bluerock

Bluerock is a leading institutional alternative asset manager based in New York with regional offices across the U.S. Bluerock principals have a collective 100+ years of investing experience with more than $48 billion real estate and capital markets experience and manage multiple well-recognized real estate private and public company platforms. Today Bluerock has more than $15 billion in acquired and managed assets and offers a complementary suite of public and private investment programs, with both short and long-term goals, to individual investors seeking solutions aimed at providing predictable income, capital growth, and tax benefits.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice. BRG's objective is to generate value through off-market/relationship-based transactions and, at the asset level, through value-add improvements to properties and operations. BRG reports assets of approximately $2.5 billion and approximately 20,000 apartment and single-family units.

About Bluerock High Income Institutional Credit Fund

The Bluerock High Income Institutional Credit Fund Investment offers individual investors access to a portfolio of senior secures loans acquired though collateral loan obligations (CLOs). The Fund seeks to generate high current income, while secondarily seeking attractive, long-term risk-adjusted returns, with low correlation to the broader markets. The Fund utilizes an exclusive partnership with WhiteStar Asset Management. WhiteStar is the CLO, structured products, and broadly syndicated credit arm of Clearlake Capital Group with over $75 billion in combined AUM. The WhiteStar management team has nearly two decades of successful experience in structuring, investing, and managing senior secured loan portfolios, and has overseen the issuance of over $40 billion in CLOs during their careers.

About Bluerock Total Income+ Real Estate Fund

The Bluerock Total Income+ Real Estate Fund offers individual investors access to a portfolio of institutional real estate securities managed by top-ranked fund managers. The Fund seeks to provide a comprehensive real estate holding designed to provide a combination of current income, capital preservation, long-term capital appreciation and enhanced portfolio diversification with low to moderate volatility and low correlation to the broader equity and fixed income markets. As of Q2 2022, the value of the underlying real estate held by the securities in which the Fund is invested is approximately $363 billion, including investments managed by Ares, Blackstone, Morgan Stanley, Principal, Prudential, Clarion Partners, Invesco and RREEF, among others. The Fund utilizes an exclusive partnership with Mercer Investment Management, Inc., the world's leading advisor to endowments, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and family offices globally, with over 3,300 clients worldwide, and over $17 trillion in assets under advisement.

TI+ A-Share and I-Share Fund Net Performance

Performance Through 6.30.2022 Performance

through 8.31.2022

One Year Five Year Annualized

Since Inception2 YTD through

8.31.2022 TI+ Fund Class A 30.43 % 10.89 % 9.64 % 15.98 % TI+ Fund Class A with Max

Sales Charge3 22.93 % 9.58 % 8.97 % 9.30 % TI+ Fund Class I 30.74 % 11.16 % 9.67 % 16.20 %

Returns presented are total net return: Expressed in percentage terms, the calculation of total return is determined by taking the change in price, reinvesting, if applicable, all income and capital gains distributions during the period, and dividing by the starting price. Returns greater than one year are annualized.

2 Inception date of the TI+ Fund Class A share is October 22, 2012 and Class I share is April 1, 2014.

3 The maximum sales charge for the Class A shares is 5.75%. Investors may be eligible for a waiver or a reduction in the sales charge.

The performance data quoted here represents past performance. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted above. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate, so that shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. For performance information current to the most recent month end, please call toll-free 1-888-459-1059 or visit bluerockfunds.com/performance. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The total annual fund operating expense ratio, gross of any fee waivers or expense reimbursements, is 2.09% for Class A and 1.83% for Class I. The Fund's investment advisor has contractually agreed to reduce its fees and/or absorb expenses of the fund, at least until January 31, 2023 for Class A and Class I to ensure that the net annual fund operating expenses will not exceed 1.95% for Class A and 1.70% for Class I, per annum of the Fund's average daily net assets attributable to Class A, and Class I, respectively, subject to possible recoupment from the Fund in future years. Please review the Fund's Prospectus for more detail on the expense waiver. A fund's performance, especially for very short periods of time, should not be the sole factor in making your investment decisions. Fund performance and distributions are presented net of fees. Not all investors are eligible to purchase I shares.

Investing in the Bluerock Total Income+ Real Estate Fund involves risks, including the loss of principal. The Fund intends to make investments in multiple real estate securities that may subject the Fund to additional fees and expenses, including management and performance fees, which could negatively affect returns and could expose the Fund to additional risk, including lack of control, as further described in the prospectus.

Investing in the Bluerock High Income Institutional Credit Fund (the "Fund") involves risks, including the risk that you may receive little or no return on your investment, and that you may lose part or all of your investment. This is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to purchase any security.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Bluerock Total Income+ Real Estate Fund and the Bluerock High Income Instatement Credit Fund. This and other important information about the Funds is contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained online at bluerockfunds.com. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Diversification is a strategy designed to manage risk. It cannot ensure a profit or protect against loss in a declining market.

The Bluerock Total Income+ Real Estate Fund and the Bluerock High Income Institutional Credit Fund are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc (ALPS). Bluerock Fund Advisor, LLC and Bluerock Credit Fund Advisor are not affiliated with ALPS.

About The Nature Conservancy

The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, the Conservancy creates innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world's toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. The Nature Conservancy is tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at an unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably and helping make cities more sustainable. Working in 76 countries and territories: 37 by direct conservation impact and 39 through partners, the Conservancy uses a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners.

The Nature Conservancy's Plant a Billion Trees campaign is a major forest restoration initiative that aims to plant 1 billion healthy trees across the globe, working to restore and protect the world's most critical forests. The program has and will continue to make a significant contribution to the global environment by helping improve important watersheds that provide clean drinking water to millions of people, clean air, and protection for thousands of species of native plants and animals. To learn more, visit www.nature.org or follow @nature_press on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Matthew Bono, JConnelly

(973) 590-9110

mbono@jconnelly.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bluerock