abillion announces the World's 10 Best Vegan Cheese Awards 2022, rated by consumers around the world on the abillion app

il CashewFicio's 'Muffervert' is this year's #1 vegan cheese.

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- abillion, the global consumer review platform focused on sustainability, has released the World's 10 Best Vegan Cheese Awards 2022. The company's awards are based on more than 2 million consumer reviews of vegan products on the abillion app.

The 10 winners were determined by evaluating consumer reviews of 3,967 vegan cheese products from abillion members in 80 countries, posted from July 2021 to July 2022. abillion found that consumption of vegan cheese products was highest amongst consumers in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The World's 10 Best Vegan Cheese 2022:

After working in the restaurant industry for years, Davide Scolaro and Francesca Cardamone started il CashewFicio driven by ethical and healthy choices. The company's flagship Muffervert product is an artisanal vegan cheese made from fermented cashew nuts. All of the products from il CashewFicio are free of animals and animal byproducts and rich in probiotics and minerals. "This cheese deserves five stars. It's extraordinary: the texture, the strong flavor and the flowery crust remind me of Brie or Camembert, but it is made from cashews!" says @ astrolala , abillion member.

"It's an honor for us to win the award for the World's No. 1 vegan cheese. Our focus has always been on the high quality of our products, and we are happy that our customers have appreciated this," says Francesca Cardamone, founder of il CashewFicio. The company is working to expand supply of its dairy-free product range to meet demand in Italy and globally.

Placing #1 in the highly competitive North American market is Miyoko's Creamery's Liquid Vegan Pizza Mozzarella . "In trying to figure out a truly melty cheese for pizza and other baked applications, we just turned the problem on its head and decided to take a unique approach. We weren't sure if the cheese in a bottle would resonate with consumers or if there would be too sharp a "learning curve," but as usual, consumers showed us how smart they are. We are delighted to help solve the "pizza problem" with a great vegan solution," says Founder and CEO Miyoko Schinner.

Globally, consumer interest on the abillion app for dairy-free cheese has doubled in the last 12 months, and abillion forecasts the dairy-free cheese market to grow at a CAGR of 12% versus 3% for the cheese market, showing significant outperformance and growth potential for vegan cheese globally.

"It's brilliant to witness the rising demand for sustainable products from consumers around the world. Our awards, created from millions of consumer reviews on the abillion app, celebrate the diversity of companies globally that are creating amazing vegan products that are winning the hearts of consumers. Congratulations to all of the winners!" says Vikas Garg, founder and CEO of abillion.

