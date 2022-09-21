Rise Every Day: Mashreq redefines its role with historic new identity and customer proposition...

Mashreq shifts strategic purpose with the adoption of 'Rise Every Day' brand identity

Rise Every Day is an invitation to everyone, everywhere, to embrace the spirit of grit they need to unlock the glory, and reach their unique vision of success

New strategic focus underpinned by Mashreq's immersive participation in the digital economy and innovation ecosystem

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Through an invitation to 'Rise Every Day', Mashreq Bank - one of the leading financial institutions in the UAE - has revealed a historic brand evolution with a transformation of its corporate identity and overarching strategic purpose as an enabler of inclusive financial, personal and professional development.

Rise Every Day talks directly to people all over the world who look to corporations for guidance, expertise, and a helping hand, reflecting Mashreq Bank's commitment to equipping people with the practical tools and life skills they need to get the most from how they live their daily lives, and how they engage with the digital economy. The move is a landmark evolution that will see Mashreq adopt a challenger brand status as it seeks to achieve social and economic impact by supporting the aspirations, dreams and needs of every customer.

With an invitation to everyone, everywhere to unlock their personal vision of success, Rise Every Day captures Mashreq's mission to be the region's most progressive challenger bank through a collaborative, digital-first approach to building a new banking-as-a-service (BaaS) – an approach that goes way beyond banking as it used to be and delivers the best in class experience for its customers.

Mashreq's new brand identity is anchored on a three-pronged approach of 'innovation, consistency and prudence' towards customer experience. This stems from the convergence of innovation towards futuristic value and to create an ecosystem that is agile enough to evolve dynamically and incessantly to support the changing needs and wants of customers every day.

Commenting on the new brand identity Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of Mashreq, said, "Rise Every Day is a statement of intent that exemplifies where Mashreq has come from and where it is going in the context of today's rapidly changing and ever more complex digital world. I understand from my own journey over several decades that to create a brand that truly makes a difference by giving people the tools they need to realize their dreams – each of us needs to rise every day. When we rise to the challenge, we put in the hard work, we disrupt the status quo and lay down the grit to experience the glory.

Ahmed Abdelaal, Group CEO, Mashreq bank, added, "The new brand positioning comes at a very crucial moment for us as we lead the evolution of digital finance and the wider digital economy through the innovation and deployment of truly transformational platforms and solutions. The new identity reflects our new direction that aims at building deeper and more personalized connections with our customers and partners. The principles behind Rise Every Day come from Mashreq's belief in building better lives and livelihoods through hard work and innovation. Our core focus is to challenge the status quo, inspire our customers and build a banking-as-a-service ecosystem fit for the digital economy - a framework that encourages every customer to Rise Every Day to realize their dreams."

The logo refresh retains the flare icon from Mashreq brand heritage but simplifies, brightens, and modernizes its implementation, removing the blue and doubling down on the 'sunrise orange' color palette that evokes the meaning of Mashreq: place of sunrise. The use of an 'orange thread' and a bright, sunny tonality with authentic imagery symbolizes the bank doing what it does best – being an always-on digital partner for those seeking innovative banking solutions to take on any challenge.

Backing the messaging and design refresh with human truths, the campaign features a series of inspiring ambassadors to help 'Rise Every Day' echo through culture. A multi-phased digital-first content rollout will feature stories of those who took extraordinary paths to success and found a way through their grit to reach a unique form of glory in line with their values. These stories embody the spirit of determination in the tagline and inspire the public to 'Rise Every Day'.

About Mashreq

Mashreq Bank is almost a half century old, yet proudly thinks like a challenger, startup, and innovator. One of the region's oldest private banks, Mashreq pioneered key innovations and developments in banking, starting with entry-level digital-first customers, all the way to powering some of the region's most prominent corporations and wealth accounts.

The bank's mandate is to help customers find their way to Rise Every Day, partnering through the highs and lows to help them reach fulfillment, achieve financial goals, and unlock their vision of success.

Reassuringly present in major financial centers of the world, Mashreq's home and global HQ remains in the Middle East, offering services whenever and wherever opportunity takes its customers.

Find your way to Rise Every Day at Mashreq.com/riseveeryday

