Five from Houston's Heim, Payne & Chorush LLP Earn Texas Super Lawyers Rankings

HOUSTON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Five accomplished attorneys from the Houston intellectual property law firm Heim, Payne & Chorush LLP have earned repeat selections among the top practitioners in the state on the 2022 Texas Super Lawyers list. Firm managing partner Michael Heim scored his third appearance on the Top 100 Houston Super Lawyers list in recognition of his extensive work in intellectual property lawsuits.

Fellow firm partners Leslie Payne, Russell Chorush, Eric Enger, and Blaine Larson earned spots on the Super Lawyers list for their expertise in intellectual property litigation. Mr. Chorush also is ranked for his considerable experience in antitrust litigation.

Thomson Reuters publishes the annual Super Lawyers list after collecting nominations from lawyers statewide who handle the same types of matters in various areas of law. The list's editors and additional research determine the exclusive roster of Texas' leading lawyers. Those recognized include less than 5 percent of Texas attorneys in private practice.

All five Texas Super Lawyers honorees from Heim, Payne & Chorush LLP were recognized in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America earlier this year based on their years of successful work for clients in complex intellectual property disputes and patent lawsuits.

The firm recently represented Ireland-based Arigna Technology Limited en route to a crucial ruling before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB). The PTAB ruling cleared the way for enforcement actions against car manufacturers based on their use of certain high voltage integrated circuit (HVIC) technology invented by Mitsubishi.

Heim, Payne & Chorush LLP represents plaintiffs and defendants in litigation across a broad range of technologies and business sectors. With a wide variety of technical and scientific backgrounds, firm attorneys handle all facets of intellectual property litigation for some of the largest energy and technology firms, as well as individuals and smaller companies. Ranked among the most active and top-performing firms in matters before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board by Patexia Insights, Heim, Payne & Chorush LLP takes pride in its ability to partner with other attorneys and firms to bring the best possible trial team together for the benefit of clients. To learn more about the firm and its work, visit www.hpcllp.com .

