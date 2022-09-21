Breaking the Digital Divide: Eligible Families Receive Discounted Access to Broadband Internet

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Balm In Gilead, Inc. is partnering with the Black Churches 4 Digital Equity Coalition (BCDE) to help individuals and families in underserved populations get access to broadband internet through the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The Balm In Gilead, Inc. will host enrollment events at local churches in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia on Saturday, October 8, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The ACP is a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) benefit program to help eligible households get access to internet for work, school and everyday needs. Recipients can receive one monthly service discount and one device (laptop, desktop computer, etc.) discount per household.

On October 8, The Balm In Gilead, Inc. affiliates and volunteers will be on-hand at local churches assisting eligible attendees complete their applications for this federally funded program.

Households with an income below 200% of the federal poverty level (FPL), recipients of SNAP, Medicaid, SSI, WIC, Pell Grants or Free and Reduced-Price Lunch (FRPL) are eligible.

The program provides a discount up to $30 per month toward internet service. Qualifying households on Tribal lands can receive a discount up to $75 per month for internet service. A one-time discount up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers is available for households that contribute between $10 to $50 toward the purchase price. In some instances, when used toward a broadband providers' low-income offerings, this benefit covers the full cost of home internet service.

The Black Churches 4 Digital Equity represents 25 Black churches and Black church nonprofits, across ten states in the U.S. and in the District of Columbia (D.C.). An estimated 500,000 people are reached weekly through the churches, networks and coalition efforts.

Below is a list of participating churches, for complete address click here.

Georgia New Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, Macon, GA Feed Center Outreach, Peach County, GA Virginia Tabernacle Baptist, Petersburg, VA Friendship Baptist Church, Hopewell, VA First Baptist Church Martinsville, Martinsville, VA St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church, Alberta, VA South Carolina Charles Ross Municipal Building, Lincolnville, SC North Carolina World Harvest Christian Center, Windsor, NC Partners In Ministry, Laurinburg, NC

For more information about ACP, visit www.blackchurches4digitalequity.com/affordable-connectivity-program.

For more information about The Balm In Gilead, Inc., visit www.balmingilead.org.

