ATLANTA-BASED BIP WEALTH NAMED ONE OF ATLANTA BUSINESS CHRONICLE'S 2022 BEST PLACES TO WORK IN ADDITION TO SMARTASSET'S 6TH FASTEST GROWING RIA

BIP Wealth Recognized For Year-Over-Year Client Growth While Also Being One Of Atlanta's Best Places To Work

ATLANTA, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIP Wealth, one of the Southeast's premiere wealth management RIA firms, has been named one of Atlanta Business Chronicle's, "Best Places to Work" for 2022. The Best Places to Work Awards highlight successful companies that go above and beyond to keep their workforce happy.

BIP Wealth (PRNewswire)

Atlanta Business Chronicle's list recognizes over 100 companies in the Atlanta area for cultivating a great work environment. Companies are ranked by size—Small (10-49 employees), Medium (50-99 employees), Large (100-499 employees), and Extra Large (500+ employees)—and scored based on employee engagement. Other 2022 honorees include Cox Enterprises, Accenture, Brasfield & Gorrie and EY.

"We are honored to be publicly recognized for one of our key values…that BIP Wealth is a great place not just to have a job but to build a career," said Bill Harris, CFP®, Co-Founder and CEO of BIP Wealth. "The primary driver of our success is the caliber of people on our team. I have always tried to surround myself with a talented team where we can all learn from each other. We like to challenge each other to be the best that we can be. Ultimately, this benefits our clients and the relationships we have with them."

In addition to being recognized as a great place to work, BIP Wealth has also been named by SmartAssets as the 6th fastest growing Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) Firm in the country for 2022. Of the top 10 firms recognized, BIP Wealth joins just one other firm in the Southeast to make the list.

"It's a rare thing to be recognized as a great place to work, while also driving substantial growth," shared Nate Smith, BIP Wealth COO. "The balance that I think we have struck between aggressive growth and quality of life is a testament to the values, esprit and work ethic shared by our entire team."

BIP Wealth announced an expansion into the Nashville area with a new office in Gulch Union opening later this fall. Added Harris, "Recognitions like these encourage us to keep growing and building our firm to serve the needs of our clients and our team. We look forward to hopefully making the Nashville Business Journal's list as one of the Best Places to Work in Nashville for 2023!"

About BIP Wealth

BIP Wealth is a leading registered investment advisory (RIA) firm with over $2 billion in investment assets under management (AUM) for its clients, which include high net worth individuals and families. BIP Wealth is a wealth creation engine that integrates financial planning with public market investing and private equity. There is a focus on technology innovation, as well as a deep commitment to openness and transparency. Founded in 2007, BIP Wealth operates in Atlanta & Alpharetta, Georgia; Scottsdale, Arizona; Columbus, Ohio and now Nashville, Tennessee. Find more information about BIP Wealth on LinkedIn , YouTube, and at bipwealth.com .

