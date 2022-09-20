Newtopia Earns 5-year Recognition by CDC for Delivery of Highest Quality, Evidence-based Alternative Diabetes Prevention Program

Full-Plus CDC diabetes prevention program status awarded to Newtopia for development of sustainable healthy habits and improved disease prevention biometrics among participants

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Newtopia Inc. ("Newtopia" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEWU) (OTCQB: NEWUF), a tech-enabled whole health platform creating sustainable habits that prevent, slow, and reverse chronic disease, today announced that its alternative diabetes prevention program has received the highest Full-Plus recognition from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC reserves Full-Plus designation for diabetes prevention programs that effectively deliver quality, evidence-based components that meet all CDC recognition standards as well as additional engagement and retention thresholds. This achievement acknowledges the sustained success of Newtopia's novel approach to preventing, slowing and reversing type 2 diabetes through habit change and the invaluable contribution to addressing the disease nationally.

"With 96 million American adults having prediabetes, resulting in $327 billion in medical costs, the need to successfully address type 2 diabetes with proven engagement and outcomes is immense," said Jeff Ruby, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Newtopia. "To have the CDC award Newtopia with its highest designation of Full-Plus and specifically note that 'Newtopia is turning the tide in the fight against the epidemic of type 2 diabetes' is truly a testament to our differentiated approach to create sustainable habit change among participants. I could not be prouder of our team for achieving this designation and congratulate our remarkable employer and health plan clients for offering the very best disease prevention to employees and members."

Newtopia's hyper-personalized approach combines the best of human intervention and digital technology, along with genetic engagement, to support improved health outcomes and reduced costs for employers, health plans, ACOs and other risk-bearing entities. With Newtopia, participants are empowered to lose weight, reduce blood sugar, manage blood pressure, and lower triglycerides and cholesterol while improving their overall mental health (including depression, anxiety, mood and overall energy) to avoid future illness. In the words of one participant, "I no longer have type 2 diabetes or take any medications to control my blood sugar. My A1C is 5, my cholesterol is normal, and I've lost 160lbs. Newtopia has changed my life for good."

"This recognition by the CDC is very gratifying considering type 2 diabetes continues to be a major burden of illness for 1 in 3 adults who have prediabetes, and more than 1 in 10 living with type 2 diabetes," said Dr. Natasha Vani, VP Program Development & Operations at Newtopia. "The key to Newtopia's success lies in the engagement of our habit change program surpassing 75% in the first year. High engagement and sustainable habit change is what has allowed us to meet the strong retention criteria and required outcomes defined by the CDC, earning us the extended 5-year status. It's no surprise that individuals in Newtopia's program who have been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes see a sustained 0.6% reduction in their average A1c, and 75% of severe cases drop a full A1c level."

Newtopia is a personalized whole health platform helping people create positive lifelong habits that prevent, slow, or reverse chronic disease while reducing healthcare costs. The platform leverages genetic, social and behavioral insights to create individualized prevention programs with a focus on metabolic disease, diabetes, mental health challenges, hypertension, weight management and musculoskeletal disorders. With a person-centered approach that combines virtual care, digital tools, connected devices and actionable data science, Newtopia delivers sustainable clinical and financial outcomes. Newtopia serves some of the largest nationwide employers and health plans and is currently listed in Canada on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSXV: NEWU) and is quoted in the US on the OTCQB® Venture Market (OTCQB: NEWUF). To learn more, visit newtopia.com , LinkedIn or Twitter.

