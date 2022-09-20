LimnTech Scientific Announces Additional Power Options Due to Supply Chain Issues for LifeMark®-100 Automated Layout System

LimnTech Scientific's automation of road striping operations will improve quality and safety.

SOUDERTON, Pa., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LimnTech Scientific announces development of additional methods of supplying hydraulic power to our layout systems, as new pickup trucks supplies to our customers were temporarily halted. We can now supply hydraulic power via an in-bed Pony motor or an under-hood pump in addition to the Ford PTO. Almost any make or variety of pickup truck is capable of receiving an Automatic Layout System now. We are also supplying a version to the UK, using an electrically powered paint carriage.

The third generation LifeMark®-100 Auto Record/Layout System is enabling recent customers to do more quality striping each day with their paint trucks that follow pavers. This has resulted in repeat orders from recent customers, as there continues to be challenges finding qualified workers to work what is frequently a dangerous nighttime job. These repeat orders led to the rapid re-engineering of the power systems to the paint carriages controlled by the computers, to meet 2022 delivery requirements.

This third generation LifeMark®-100 Automated Record and Layout System has revolutionized the pavement marking industry. The ability to record pavement marking location via camera using AI software at traffic speeds is now combined with LimnTech Scientific software's ease of operation and Data Export capabilities.

LimnTech Scientific automation products for road striping equipment are currently in operation across North America, with thousands of roads recorded and laid out quickly from the safety of a state-of-the-art truck. Dozens of automatic layout trucks are being used to keep workers out of harm's way in over 12 states, all while simultaneously recording road marking locations to a high degree of accuracy.

LimnTech Scientific designs and manufactures automation systems for the roadway marking industry. GPS-based and machine vision systems make jobs safer by removing workers from dangerous environments and are available for most equipment worldwide.

