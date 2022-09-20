InventHelp Inventor Develops Self Dry Cleaning Traveling Bag (DCD-194)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a time-saving way to complete laundry tasks, especially when traveling or on-the-go," said an inventor, from Washington, D.C., "so I invented the SELF DRY CLEANING TRAVELING BAG. My design eliminates the need to wash, dry and iron garments."

The invention provides an effective way to steam, clean and freshen various articles of clothing. In doing so, it offers an alternative to taking clothing to a dry-cleaning establishment. As a result, it saves time and effort and it helps to remove wrinkles. The invention features a practical and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, workers, travelers, sports teams, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DCD-194, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

