Deltek's Natasha Engan to Join the AIA Women's Leadership Summit 2022 in Silicon Valley

Deltek's Senior VP of Global Sales to participate in a panel discussion for women architects and designers on September 29

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions, will be heading to Silicon Valley at the end of this month to participate as a Platinum Sponsor in one of the most forward-facing conferences of the year, AIA Women's Leadership Summit 2022. Taking place September 28 through October 1 at The San Jose Center for the Performing Arts, the summit is designed specifically for women in architecture to empower women through leadership, knowledge, and community. Natasha Engan, Senior VP of Global Sales at Deltek, will join an educational panel discussion during the summit on September 29.

This year, the Women's Leadership Summit 2022 (WLS) will focus on culture and equity leaders who are translating ideas into action, as well as the diverse network of women who are breaking down barriers and manifesting the careers they want while making a difference in the world. During the session From Specs to Tech: Innovative Tools for the Next Generation of Climate Action, Engan will share the results of research conducted in partnership with Deltek and AIA and new, cutting-edge specifications technology offered by Deltek.

"Events like the WLS really help women connect with like-minded professionals, as well as get inspiration from one another. As a female leader, I am very passionate when it comes to mentoring and helping other women succeed. I look forward to sharing how Deltek can help the architecture and design community with our innovative solutions – and I'm also excited to engage with other women in the industry," said Natasha Engan, Senior VP of Global Sales at Deltek. "I am honored to be taking part in such an inspiring and empowering event."

As stated on the event website: Everyone can make a difference, and everyone is welcome to attend the AIA Women's Leadership Summit 2022.

