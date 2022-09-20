Blues Wireless Launches Global Partner Program to Accelerate IoT Solutions Delivery

Join one of the most robust partner programs in IoT to deliver edge-to-cloud IoT solutions at 10x the speed and at 10x lower cost.

BEVERLY, Mass., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blues Wireless , the industry-shaping IoT edge-to-cloud solution, today announced the formal launch of its global partnership program. Through this program, organizations have access to discounted Blues Wireless products, developer expertise, and support resources to deliver Internet of Things (IoT) solutions at 10x lower cost and time. The program enables solution integrators and product design consultancies to deliver highly scalable global IoT solutions quickly and easily.

"Most IoT projects fail to scale due to complexity, costs, and lack of expertise. With Blues edge-to-cloud infrastructure, developers use very simple API to get sensor and controller data to any cloud application. We offer these at the lowest cost in the industry with an innovative business model with included global cellular for 10-years, and a pay-as-you-grow data consumption." said Mobeen Khan, COO at Blues Wireless. "We are inviting solution integration companies and product design consultancies to join our global partner program to deliver sustainable, scalable IoT solutions."

Key benefits of the Partner Program include:

Expert help at every step: Through our in-house IoT experts, specialized in all aspects of IoT solution delivery, we can offer partners access to industry leaders at every stage of development and delivery.

Custom solutions delivery: Partners can integrate any MCU in their customers' edge devices to any cloud application.

Enterprise-level engineering : Blues Wireless is a hyperscale infrastructure provider offering secure, global connectivity for high-scale deployments. You can scale your customer solution from the first to the millionth connected product and beyond.

Improved project ROI: With consumption-based pricing and out-of-the-box cellular connectivity, partners can anticipate 10x accelerated project timelines and reduced delivery cost for customers.

Pulsar Labs, Inc., a technology company providing turn-key development of IoT and GNSS products, was among the first solution providers to partner with Blues Wireless.

"Blues Wireless has a very attractive technology offering for our enterprise IoT clients," says Dan Wang, owner of Pulsar Labs Inc. "Their Notecard product is flexible and easy to integrate, extremely low power, and includes cellular data for 10 years. Working with Blues Wireless, our team has designed and shipped many IoT products that weren't possible before, such as a GPS tracker with 10 years of battery life and an AI-powered IoT node with camera and sensors."

Another Blues solutions partner is TheoremOne. They have been in the business of delivering IoT and connected products for over a decade, and are finding that they can accelerate end-product delivery through the highly specialized, yet collaborative nature of the partnership.

"With Blues, we are able to focus on the data and the engagement layer of a solution — all of the infrastructure required to get data from a remote edge device to the application layer is handled through Blues Notecard and Notehub," said Brady Brim-DeForest, CEO of TheoremOne. "This allows us to deliver solutions faster and at a scale not possible before."

Blues Wireless has steadily gained developer and commercial traction since its launch in early 2021, with a greater than 5x growth in customer deployments this year. Many of these customers need support building sensor integration at the edge and integrating data into their enterprise applications. This often requires partners that are experts in different verticals, like healthcare and manufacturing, or experts in use cases like supply chain tracking or environmental monitoring to help them launch commercially. By involving an ecosystem of experienced partners, Blues Wireless is looking to further accelerate market momentum and help realize the promise to create a connected world for our customers.

To learn more and apply to the program, please visit the Blues Wireless Global Partner Program page. If you will be at MWC Americas from Sep 27-30 in Las Vegas, email partner@blues.com to schedule time with Blues leadership to discuss Partner Program opportunities.

About Blues Wireless

Founded in 2019, Blues Wireless is creating a connected world by providing an accelerated path to IoT. Notecard, their flagship product, is a highly secure system on a module (SoM) that inexpensively and efficiently connects any device to the cloud. With embedded global connectivity and consumption-based pricing, developers can break free from the complexity of per-month, per-device cellular subscription management. Enterprise use cases range from simple tracking and remote monitoring to edge analytics and remote control. Blues is headquartered in Boston, MA. Please connect with Blues at hello@blues.com or visit blues.io for more information.

