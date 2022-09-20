Benefit Resource Selects First Dollar to Power Embedded Health Savings Account

First Dollar unlocks quick access to new benefit accounts and administrative tools for Benefit Resource

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Dollar, the health wallet for modern benefit providers, today announced a new partnership with benefit administrator Benefit Resource (BRI) to power an embedded health savings account (HSA) inside of its member experience. BRI provides innovative and dedicated administration of consumer-directed benefit accounts and benefit continuation services nationwide to clients ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies.

First Dollar is a modern embedded benefits platform that providers can use to increase their product offering easily. First Dollar's flexible white labeling system, APIs, suite of turn-key widgets, and partner administration resources allow partners to go to market with new benefits fast, on brand, and enables partners to provide a seamless customer experience. First Dollar also powers the Health Wallet for modern health plans like Bright HealthCare and Sidecar Health.

First Dollar CEO Jason Bornhorst said, "The benefits industry is plagued by fragmented software and doesn't make it easy for people to pay for their health care or use the benefits that matter most. BRI has a history of pushing the envelope here, and we're very excited to partner with them."

BRI launched with a fully white labeled and integrated configuration that will allow the company to enhance the capabilities of its HSA solution while offering a more seamless experience to members. The integration of First Dollar's embedded components will allow BRI customers with HSA-eligible plans to directly initiate key banking actions directly from their BRI dashboard. BRI will also leverage robust administrative tools that will allow them to directly resolve support needs of its members and clients.

"We are really excited about the new HSA offering and partnership with First Dollar," Jason Hall, BRI CEO explained. "It allows us to offer a cutting-edge HSA solution to the market that is seamlessly integrated with the user experience that our clients and participants know and love."

About First Dollar

First Dollar is a technology company that builds healthcare benefits infrastructure. Our health wallet platform gives benefit providers the tools they need to launch tax-advantaged accounts, supplemental benefits, or whatever they dream up next. For more information, visit firstdollar.com or connect with us on linkedin .

About Benefit Resource (BRI):

BRI ( http://www.BenefitResource.com ) provides dedicated pre-tax account administration and COBRA services nationwide to clients ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies. BRI pioneered paperless card technology and continues to lead the industry with a one-card solution for FSA, HRA, HSA, and Parking/Mass Transit plan administration, online enrollment and account management to simplify human resource involvement, and mobile balance and receipt applications to provide added convenience to participants.

