Save the Date - Save the Planet!

Expert Panel Convenes to Discuss Renewable Energy

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, September 29th, at the Penn Club in Manhattan, the Financial Policy Council (FPC) and Rational Energy will sponsor "Chasing Renewable Energy Investment, Obstacles, Distortions, and Ponzi Schemes" with an expert panel to discuss what is stopping the renewables market from reaching its worldwide potential.

FPC has handpicked the panel to look at the market and identify the obstacles, distortions, and perceived "Ponzi Schemes" that are preventing a faster-moving transition to renewables.

"There is unprecedented market interest in renewable energy. The amount of money available is staggering, the will of the people is there, and yet the adoption rate of renewable energy is nowhere near what it could or should be," says FPC Chairman Ziad Abdelnour.

Tim Kaelin, CEO of Rational Energy, FPC board member and panelist for the event wants to answer burning questions, such as why the renewables market is failing so badly. Why, after fifty years of determined effort, are there not stacks of batteries in the desert backing up multiple thousands of square miles of solar and wind energy? And why is California still suffering power blackouts?

Among the topics to be discussed is the prospect of deregulation and decentralization of the power grid. Are government and monopolistic power companies our saviors? Or are they a problem to be overcome?

Please join us as we explore clearing the path to a multi-trillion dollar renewable power industry that can and should be supporting a cleaner and more peaceful world.

Details and registration can be found on this link.

The Financial Policy Council's mission is to develop and encourage sound public policy based on the principles of free enterprise and wealth development as envisaged by the American Founding Fathers' ideals. The FPC is an association focused on public policy that aims to educate and inform the public about economic and fiscal matters.

For More Information Contact:

Timothy J. Kaelin

Rational Energy

timkaelin@rational.energy

View original content:

SOURCE Rational Energy Management LLC