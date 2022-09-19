Germany-Based Telemedicine Company Explores At-Home Psilocybin Treatments For Difficult-To-Treat Mental Health Conditions

DrAnsay.com Is A Market Leader In Making Healthcare Easy, Looking To Make Mental Health Easy Too

VALLETTA, Malta, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DrAnsay.com , German leader in telemedicine, now offers teletherapy with trending magic truffles, active ingredient being psilocybin, to all patients in the United States.

Patients interested in receiving potential mental health treatments with magic truffles are suggested to first book a telemedicine appointment through DrAnsay.com , where they will virtually meet with an experienced Psychedelic Guide. Once approved by the Guide, patients can order an at-home microdosing kit. Virtual follow-up appointments are highly recommended to help optimize the success rate of the at-home therapy and to monitor for any side effects or risks.

"Thanks to exploratory research studies and the new Netflix documentary, How To Change Your Mind, society has shined a light on psilocybin as a potential treatment option when compared to traditional antidepressants for patients with treatment-resistant depression and anxiety," says Can Ansay, Founder and CEO of DrAnsay.com .

If patients are unsure whether magic truffles are a possible treatment option, DrAnsay.com also offers virtual Q&A sessions with experts who can share more information on the conditions this therapy may help treat, such as depression, addiction and obesity, as well as promoting neuroplasticity.

"This is just the first step in bringing this type of mental health care to lawmakers and establishing formal legislation in the U.S.," Ansay added. "Awareness and acceptance are most important right now, and the team at DrAnsay.com is doing everything we can to bring this to the attention of policymakers."

About DrAnsay.com

DrAnsay.com launched in Germany in 2018 as AU-Schein.de, with the goal of leading the telehealth revolution and making healthcare easier, better, and cheaper. Since then, Dr. jur. Can Ansay, Founder and CEO, has invented several successful "healthcare firsts," such as a verified sick note through a virtual doctor's visit, an online certificate for COVID-19 antigen rapid self-tests and a mass email petition to enforce patient's rights and freedoms. Since the start of 2022, DrAnsay.com has focused on the success of online prescriptions for cannabis as medicine, which has been Europe's first online store for cannabis.

