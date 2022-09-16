First Student to Assume 30 Portland School Bus Routes Previously Awarded to Competitor Student Transportation of America

A longtime provider of student transportation steps in to fill the gap and stands ready to assist with other routes

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, First Student, the leader in home-to-school transportation in the Northwest, announced it has agreed to assume 30 school bus routes initially awarded to its competitor Student Transportation of America (STA), acknowledging it could not provide the district with sufficient drivers or buses to fulfill the terms of the contract awarded in April 2021.

First Student has agreed to cover the routes for STA for the entire school year and has shared with the district that it is ready to help assume additional routes. In April 2021, Portland Public Schools split the school transportation between First Student and STA. Earlier this month, First Student also agreed to cover routes for Seattle Public Schools after Zum announced it could not provide adequate buses or drivers to fulfill its obligation to the district.

First Student had been the primary school bus transportation provider for the students at Portland Public Schools for more than 20 years.

"Being the largest school bus transportation provider in North America, this showcases our ability to quickly adapt and immediately assume these routes," said Justin Cox, First Student's area general manager. "We are proud to support our student passengers in Portland. Because of our extensive training and development of our people, getting these additional routes allows more of our dedicated drivers to provide safe and reliable school bus transportation."

First Student is the nation's largest provider of student transportation services, providing 5 million student journeys a day, and a fleet of more than 44,000 buses. First Student is a leader in the move toward vehicle electrification as a pillar of commitment to sustainability.

First Student is the leading school transportation solutions provider in North America, providing the best start and finish to every school day. With a team of highly trained drivers and the industry's strongest safety record, First Student delivers reliable, quality services, including full-service transportation and management, special-needs transportation, route optimization, and scheduling, maintenance, and charter services with a fleet of about 44,000 buses. For more information, please visit firststudentinc.com

