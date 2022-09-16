Find a Future in Engineering at University of St. Thomas - Houston

HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Engineering is an in-demand field with a constant need for critical thinkers and problem solvers. At University of St. Thomas – Houston (UST) several engineering programs offer graduates the opportunity to enter careers with starting salaries near or above $100,000, according to labor statistics.

(PRNewswire)

These programs are:

B.S. Mechanical Engineering

B.S. Electrical Engineering

B.S. Chemical Engineering

B.S. Engineering Physics

B.S. Physics

To enhance the students' experience, UST has unveiled the Student Success Center and new engineering labs. The well-designed space includes labs, lecture halls and a Success Center occupying all three floors of Robertson Science Hall. Students have access to a Success Center Study Room and Student Lounge on the first floor where they can access tutoring, proactive academic advising, peer-facilitated study groups, web-based tutorials, peer-mentoring programs, internship opportunities and more. Lecture rooms are located on all three floors. And dedicated engineering labs — including electrical, mechanical, chemical, engineering computer lab, and an advance lab — occupy space on the second and third floors.

"Our goal is to ensure each engineering student has access to the resources needed to enhance their education and be successful in their career," said Dr. Birgit Mellis, Chair of the Department of Physics and Engineering.

"This state-of-the-art renovation gives engineering students new facilities, new equipment and undergraduate research opportunities. Labs are a crucial part of each engineering degree program."

Scholarships Available for Minority Students in STEM

In addition to state-of-the-art facilities, UST's Physics and Engineering Department also participates in a three-year, $750,000 MSEIP grant from the U.S. Department of Education to increase the number of minority graduates in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

To learn more about these programs contact admissions@stthom.edu or call 713-525-3500.

About University of St. Thomas

University of St. Thomas - Houston is a comprehensive university, grounded in the liberal arts. Committed to the unity of all knowledge, UST offers programs in the traditional liberal arts, professional and skills-based disciplines. Graduates of the University of St. Thomas think critically, communicate effectively, succeed professionally and lead ethically.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE University of St. Thomas-Houston