Oatey Co. Named Best Company to Work For in Monadnock Region of New Hampshire

Oatey Co. Named Best Company to Work For in Monadnock Region of New Hampshire

CLEVELAND, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, was recently recognized as the Best Company to Work in the Monadnock Region of New Hampshire by the Monadnock Shopper News Readers' Choice Awards for the second consecutive year.

Oatey was recently recognized as the Best Company to Work in the Monadnock Region of New Hampshire by the Monadnock Shopper News Readers’ Choice Awards for the second consecutive year. (PRNewswire)

According to Director of Operations Jessica Wilson, it's Oatey's commitment to an associate-focused culture that sets it apart as a top workplace. The company offers best-in-class benefits and competitive pay, including annual profit sharing, as well as a respectful, diverse, friendly culture. There are also opportunities for professional development and career growth. Above all, Oatey is committed to delivering on its purpose to Deliver Quality, Build Trust and Improve Lives, while staying true to its core values.

"At Oatey, we are dedicated creating an exceptional culture for our associates, and we do that by focusing on our values every single day," Wilson said. "We believe that open, transparent communication is key to our success, and we are so honored to receive this recognition from the members of our community."

Oatey Co. is now hiring for a variety of positions at its Winchester facility – learn more at oatey.com/careers.

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com , call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn or Instagram .

Oatey Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oatey Co.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oatey Co