Finch Computing Names Scott Lightner as President

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finch Computing, developers of powerful natural language processing software products used throughout the federal government and among enterprise information aggregators and financial services firms, today announced that its co-founder and former Chief Technology Officer, Scott Lighter, will assume the role of President, effective immediately.

Scott Lightner, Finch Computing‘s former Chief Technology Officer, now becomes its President (PRNewswire)

"We are looking forward to having Scott assume this new role," managing director Joe Readyhough said. "Finch Computing is our most important investment, and we know that Scott will do a phenomenal job continuing to grow that business for us."

In this new role, Lightner will focus on growing the Finch Computing business and its partnerships as it further penetrates its core markets, which include the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community, data integrators and financial services firms.

Lightner, who was one of the company's original founders, has served as its Chief Technology Officer since 2017. In that role, he led a team of data scientists and engineers who secured more than 30 patents on natural language processing (NLP), data modeling, in-memory computing and more. The team built three products around the company's core NLP capabilities. Finch for Text® is a real-time NLP software as a service offering; Finch Data as a Service (DaaS) provides curated real-time data feed products; and Finch Analyst leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver entity-driven insights and alerting.

"Scott and the team have developed some amazing and highly in-demand products over the last few years." Readyhough continued. "With this new role and with additional support, we know he and the team will continue to develop differentiated products and drive our next level of growth. We're excited about what's next."

Contact: info@finchcomputing.com

