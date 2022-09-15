fflya sends live credit card payment out the window

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AS-IP Tech Inc (USOTC: IPTK) announced today following recent successful flight tests on Wizz Air, fflya the world's first inflight Bluetooth free messaging platform now incorporates live in-app credit card payment.

To demonstrate its capability on the Wizz Air A321, ASIP incorporated the Food and Boutique menu into the fflya messaging app, allowing an order to be placed, paid for by credit card and a receipt return to the app.

Ron Chapman ASIP CEO said" Our proprietary Bluetooth 5 protocol eliminates the security and latency issues associated with Wi-Fi and is the only way to cover a single aisle aircraft with one access point and give everyone onboard the same level of service.

The fflya live Transact program is both PCI compliant and has Two Factor authentication, replacing the outdated method of caching credit cards onboard and downloading after the flight.

Credit card default becomes a thing of the past.

When combined with fflya's unique custom window antenna system, fflya eliminates the need for complex Wi-Fi and broadband installations which fail to deliver."

fflya Transact includes a crew management module (CrewX) that manages the sale process and automatically updates the passenger app. fflya also brings to life Crew EFTPOS terminals. fflya is a completely self-funded program for airlines creating a whole new dimension to e-commerce inflight.

fflya with Bluetooth, the only significant change in inflight connectivity in 20 years.

About AS-IP Tech, Inc.

AS-IP Tech, Inc. is leading the world in Bluetooth connectivity solutions for aircraft. The company management has a thirty-year history of flying new communication technologies worldwide.

Over the past decade AS-IP Tech focus has been on creating a new method to connect passengers with the aim of reducing the high costs of inflight connectivity. fflya has been selected by Wizz Air and is currently in operation. The corporate jet version of fflya, Bizjetinternet is distributed by BizjetMobile LLC and the worlds first Certus 100 platform flying on a Gulfstream 450.

Safe Harbor Disclosure:

This press release may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, commonly identified by such terms as "believes," "looking ahead," "anticipates," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "intend," "project," and other terms with similar meaning. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's projections and expectations are disclosed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by such cautionary statements and by reference to the underlying assumptions.

