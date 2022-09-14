U.S. Army Golden Knight Recognized at Flag Raising Ceremony from Operation: Coming Home and Mattamy Homes

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Operation: Coming Home and Mattamy Homes held a raising of the flag ceremony as part of a celebration that honored U.S. Army Golden Knight SSG George Perez and his family.

At a ceremony on September 8, former U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division soldier George Perez and his 16-year-old son raised a US flag in front of their future homesite - being built by Mattamy Homes as part of the Operation: Coming Home program. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) (PRNewswire)

At the ceremony on September 8, the former U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division soldier and his 16-year-old son raised a US flag in front of their future homesite, as Mattamy Homes continues construction on what will be their custom-built Hero Home 26 in Mattamy's Providence Creek community in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina.

This flag-raising ceremony paid tribute to the veteran and his family, who was seriously wounded in Fallujah, Iraq. His company encountered a roadside improvised explosive device (IED) on September 14, 2003. The blast killed one of his team and left Perez with multiple injuries. Doctors had no choice but to amputate Perez's left leg below the knee joint.

Far from feeling defeated, Perez had no intention of retreating from duty. As soon as he recovered enough to try, he rejoined regular training using a prosthetic, despite the intense pain and debilitating swelling during daily maneuvers. Through intense effort and sheer willpower, he was soon able to continue regular operations with his fellow soldiers. He rejoined the 82nd Airborne in 2004 and became the first amputee to qualify for static line jumps.

"Our partnership with Operation: Coming Home is an extremely humbling opportunity," said Bob Wiggins, president of Mattamy Homes' Raleigh Division. "As a builder, Mattamy Homes is able to come together with multiple vendors and trades and donate a dream home for a truly deserving veteran -- and SSGT Perez is no exception. We are ready to come together to make this home everything it needs to be and present to SSGT Perez and his family in just a few months."

Key speakers such as Senator Jim Burgin (North Carolina State Senator, 12th District), Lewis Weatherspoon (Harnett County Commissioner) and other members of the HBA and builder team spoke to recognize their appreciation for the Perez family.

Mattamy Homes is building the Perez family's Clearwater / French Country ranch floorplan home with accommodations for the veteran including a study and an owner's suite super shower with seat. An open-concept floorplan will make Perez's everyday living and special gatherings more inspiring with an attractive and free-flowing gourmet kitchen, dining area, Great Room and screened-in porch — in addition to the exceptional design of the individual rooms, baths and other living areas.

Building materials, land, and labor will all be donated. The Mattamy Homes team, alongside veterans and trade partners will be helping throughout the coming months to create his dream home.

The Perez family will receive keys to their brand-new home at a ceremony on November 10, 2022.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets — Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its U.S. head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, Mattamy Homes' communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area as well as Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

About Operation: Coming Home

Operation: Coming Home (OCH) is a partnership between members of the U.S. Veterans Corps (USVC), the Home Builders Association of Raleigh-Wake County (HBA) and various area nonprofits and businesses. Made up of veterans and non-veterans, this team is honoring the sacrifices of the severely wounded veterans of recent Middle Eastern wars by building homes for them at no charge. For more information, visit http://www.operationcominghome.com.

