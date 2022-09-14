InventHelp Inventor Develops Drain Kit for Tanks & Vessels (OCM-1532)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a truck driver and I struggled with transferring fluids from the tanker truck through heavy hoses. I thought there could be a better way," said an inventor, from Long Beach, Calif., "so I invented the DRAIN KIT. My design ensures that the hose is supported and it could help to reduce the risk of muscle strains."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to drain vessels and their hoses. In doing so, it eliminates the need to lift full and heavy hoses after the vessel compartments have drained. As a result, it reduces strain and struggles with hoses and it saves time and effort for the operator. The invention features a durable and weatherproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for truck drivers and companies within the various industries such as liquids, plastic pellets, flour/dry products, petroleum, water, etc. Additionally, size variations are available for land or sea vehicles.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OCM-1532, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

