Duluth Trading Co. and Mossy Oak® Unveil Camo Collaboration You'll Have to See to Believe

New hunting gear collection brings classic camouflage patterns to Duluth's workwear favorites

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duluth Trading Co. , a casualwear, workwear and accessory retailer for men and women, announces a new limited-edition collection with Mossy Oak® , America's leading camo brand since 1986. Available now, the new 11-piece Duluth Trading x Mossy Oak® collection takes all the function and innovation of classic jobsite favorites from Duluth and douses them in an equally classic camouflage pattern.

"At Duluth Trading, we're known for our dedication to create workwear that's tough enough for the jobsite without sacrificing flexibility or function — which is why many hunters have worn their Duluth favorites straight from work to the woods for years," said Ricker Schlecht, Senior Vice President of Product, Merchandising and Inventory. "Now, by teaming up with Mossy Oak®, we've added hunting-specific designs that will keep wearers concealed, capable and comfortable. You've never seen hunting gear like this."

"Mossy Oak has been getting people closer to nature for decades, and since right around the time Mossy Oak was founded, Duluth Trading has been creating better and better work clothing that can do it all," said Daniel Haas, Executive Director of Brand Marketing for Mossy Oak. "We're proud to see our original pattern – Bottomland – paired with the legacy of Duluth and some of the most durable do-it-all gear around."

Key pieces in the new collection include:

Men's DuluthFlex Fire Hose Mossy Oak Cargo Pants: Purpose-built with incredibly tough-yet-bendable 8-oz. DuluthFlex® Fire Hose® canvas. The 97% cotton/3% spandex fabric is now available in the one-and-only Mossy Oak® Bottomland® camo with the same Crouch Gusset® and tuckable cargo pockets that made Fire Hose Work Pants a favorite of tradesmen across the country.

Men's Fire Hose Flannel-Lined Mossy Oak Limber Jac: A shirt jacket design updated in Mossy Oak's iconic camo and built for action with Duluth's rugged, abrasion resistant Fire Hose ® cotton canvas. The Limber Jac also has a stain- and moisture-repellent FendOff Finish ® fabric treatment.

Men's Superior Fire Hose Mossy Oak Vest: Duluth's burliest, most rugged winter work vest now boasts a Mossy Oak ® Bottomland ® camo print, obscuring body outlines in almost any outdoor environment.

Men's Longtail Mossy Oak Relaxed Tees: Duluth's Longtail T® Shirt has long hidden the scourge of Plumber's Butt, while Mossy Oak® Bottomland® camo has concealed hunters in nearly any hunting environment imaginable. Now, these two classics come together in a shirt that'll obscure your outline and disguise your backside. The tee is available in long-sleeve and short-sleeve crew styling.

Items in the Duluth Trading x Mossy Oak Collection range in price from $34.50 to $209.50. The full collection is available to shop now at duluthtrading.com and limited Duluth Trading stores.

About Duluth Trading Company

Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, Duluth Trading Co. and its growing portfolio of brands – Duluth, AKHG™ and Best Made® – cater to the lifestyle of the modern, self-reliant American. Duluth Trading's family of brands offer high-quality, solution-based apparel, accessories and gear for men and women to help them take on life with their own two hands. Duluth Trading honors its roots by creating the hardest-working products, backed by the "Superior Standard," and commits to providing outstanding customer service under the "No Bull Guarantee." To learn more, visit www.duluthtrading.com or one of the 65 Duluth Trading store locations nationwide.

About Mossy Oak®

Established in 1986, Haas Outdoors Inc. is headquartered in West Point, Miss., and is home to Mossy Oak. For more than 35 years, Mossy Oak has been a leading outdoor lifestyle brand specializing in developing and marketing modern camouflage designs for hunters and outdoors enthusiasts and helping people get closer to nature. The Mossy Oak Brand and patterns can be found on a multitude of products worldwide. Haas Outdoors Inc. is the parent company of Mossy Oak , BioLogic , Capture Productions , MOOSE Media , Nativ Nurseries , Nativ Living , GameKeepers , GameKeepers Kennels , Mossy Oak Properties, and Mossy Oak GO . Mossy Oak is the official camouflage of the National Wild Turkey Federation , Ducks Unlimited, Mack's Prairie Wings , and Bonefish and Tarpon Trust .

