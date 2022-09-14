Commvault Appoints Data Protection Industry Veteran Alan Atkinson as Chief Partner Officer

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault, a global enterprise leader in data management across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS environments, today announced that data protection industry veteran Alan Atkinson has joined the company as Chief Partner Officer. Atkinson will report to Riccardo Di Blasio, Commvault's Chief Revenue Officer.

"Our continuous innovation has earned us our rightful place as the leader in our industry with the trust of thousands of customers globally," said Di Blasio. "And that enables us to continually attract the best and brightest leaders to join Commvault. With Alan's leadership, we will increase the velocity, scale, and growth of our robust and enviable partner ecosystem."

Atkinson brings a wealth of cloud and data protection experience to Commvault – from building the industry's first, pre-eminent cloud service provider to leading WysDM Software until it was acquired to driving technology strategy and commercial sales at Dell. Under his leadership, Commvault will further strengthen the company's strategic alliances with cloud partners and continue to galvanize and grow its partner program.

"As an advisor, I've had a front row seat to Commvault's evolution with the unrivaled momentum of its Metallic SaaS offerings and the company's surge back to growth," said Atkinson. "I am excited to join the team and look forward to working closely with our partners to meet customers wherever they are within their cloud data management strategies."

