Schneider Electric North America CEO Attends White House Inflation Reduction Act Celebration

Annette Clayton : "The Inflation Reduction Act is a game-changing investment in America's clean energy future"

WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Schneider Electric joined energy sector leaders and elected officials to celebrate the enactment of the Inflation Reduction Act at the White House. Annette Clayton, CEO of Schneider Electric North America, released the following statement prior to her attendance:

"The Inflation Reduction Act is a game-changing investment in America's clean energy future," said Annette Clayton, CEO of Schneider North America. "These resources couldn't be more urgent as the country fights inflation, rising energy costs and the effects of climate change. This law jumpstarts the deployment and adoption of cleaner, more resilient energy technologies and rapidly expands domestic manufacturing to create good-paying jobs for American workers. It also democratizes access to renewable and sustainable sources of energy and energy efficiency savings. As one of the world's most sustainable companies, Schneider Electric has been at the forefront of electrifying and modernizing the nation's energy infrastructure and we are excited to help build America's clean energy future as this pivotal new law is implemented."

Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and industrial automation, has a long history of partnering with the government to advance the clean energy transition. With more than 17,000 U.S. employees and its North American headquarters in Boston, MA, Schneider Electric has operations across 48 states, including hubs in Chicago, IL, Dallas, TX, and Nashville, TN. In early 2022, the company announced construction of a new 160,000 square foot manufacturing plant in El Paso, TX as part of a $100 million regional investment to increase production and speed the delivery of electrical products to customers in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Schneider Electric is also the world's leading builder of microgrids, including an energy security microgrid at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, CA to allow mission-critical operations to continue uninterrupted if the utility power grid is compromised or damaged, as well as a microgrid to enable cleaner, more resilient operations at the Port of Long Beach, the second busiest sea port in the nation.

In addition, the company has helped the U.S. Navy modernize 90 buildings and optimize its data center operations at two bases using $114 million in guaranteed energy savings. It also implemented more than $7 million in infrastructure upgrades at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Puerto Rico to enhance patient care, all delivered with no upfront capital investment through a guaranteed energy savings performance contract.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, endpoint to cloud connecting products, controls, software, and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure, and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

