Saxbys announces Experiential Learning Badges to empower education exploration

College students will gain tangible credentials across business subjects and earn as they learn

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saxbys, a Certified B Corporation and National Education Company, is expanding its reach by debuting Experiential Learning Badges to augment The Saxbys Experiential Learning Platform (E.L.P.), providing all student cafe leadership the opportunity to broaden their education and skills through tangible, professional credentials.

Saxbys logo (PRNewswire)

Saxbys' Experiential Learning Badges allow students to supplement their education at no cost and earn as they learn.

The Saxbys E.L.P. partners with 14 leading higher education institutions to offer full academic credit and wages to a Student Cafe Executive Officer (Student C.E.O.) who has full autonomy of their on-campus cafe for six months. With the launch of the Badge program, Saxbys is quadrupling the reach of its E.L.P. curriculum, serving not only Student C.E.O.s, but all part-time student cafe leadership.

Learners can engage with a range of business disciplines that are not tied to any specific major, giving them the chance to explore different interests and bolster their resume experience.

The Experiential Learning Badges will debut with three curricula: Supply Chain Management, Talent Acquisition, and Training & Development. Each teaches broad disciplines before offering hands-on experience within Saxbys' student-run cafes.

This program blends the rigor of the academic approach and the application of corporate training with an important twist. The entire program is designed for students balancing college with work – not only are the Badges free, Saxbys is paying team members who participate, giving them the unique opportunity to 'earn as they learn.'

"We made the intentional decision to pay our learners as a signifier of just how much we value and believe in their education," said Dr. Liz Langemak, Director of Academic Platforms at Saxbys. "This investment from Saxbys lowers the barriers to achieving knowledge across subjects, propelling our team members into impactful careers."

Becoming badged and certified offers pathways to promotions and raises at Saxbys, and grants learners meaningful credentials that they can add to their resumes and LinkedIn profiles.

"We know that our higher education partners and students alike are hungry for skills that differentiate them and set them up for success as they launch their careers," said Nick Bayer, Founder & CEO of Saxbys. "Our Experiential Learning Badges will allow students to supplement their education – at no cost – serving as an investment in their future that will pay dividends."

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Saxbys