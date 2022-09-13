Orangetheory® Fitness Announces Kelly Lohr as Chief Marketing Officer

Lohr's Appointment Positions the Company for Continued Growth

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orangetheory Fitness announced today that Kelly Lohr has been named the company's Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). As Orangetheory continues to advance as a leader and innovator in the fitness and wellness space, Lohr will lead the company's marketing strategy, playing a critical role in driving an evolved member experience, brand relevancy and company growth. This is the latest executive hire for Orangetheory, who recently named Jason Dunlop President of International.

(PRNewsfoto/Orangetheory Fitness) (PRNewswire)

Lohr will report to Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dave Long. With recent leadership roles at both Amazon and Freshly/Nestle, Lohr brings more than 20 years of experience and leadership in cutting-edge digital and brick-and-mortar marketing, brand strategy, B2B sales, partnership development, creative services and customer engagement to Orangetheory.

"Kelly has the perfect skill set of purpose-driven growth marketing, innovative thinking, brand progression and team building, and her wide breadth of experience and overall horsepower made her an obvious choice for this role," said Dave Long, Co-founder and CEO of Orangetheory Fitness. "She also demonstrates a deep-rooted passion for what Orangetheory Fitness stands for, and we know she will be a true shepherd of the brand as we forge our path of future growth."

"It's inspiring to join such a vibrant organization where employees, franchisees and members are equally enthusiastic and believe in Orangetheory's 'More Life' mission," said Lohr. "I look forward to working with the leadership team to cultivate brand relevance, expand our performance marketing initiatives, generate excitement among current and potential members and ultimately help Orangetheory achieve iconic status."

Most recently, Lohr was the Chief Growth Officer at Freshly, the Nestle-owned healthy prepared meal delivery subscription service, where she built the brand marketing function at the company, led a complete brand refresh, developed and rolled out the FreshlyWell corporate wellness platform, and spearheaded new wholesale capabilities.

Prior to Freshly, Lohr was Head of Brand, Marketing, Customer Insights and Strategic Partnerships for Amazon Go, where she was a part of the initial team that launched the autonomous retail concept and the Just Walk Out Technology platform, recently introduced in Whole Foods Market stores. An expert at navigating the intersection of physical and digital customer experiences, Lohr was also responsible for the early development of the Amazon Store Analytics product and a suite of shopper marketing programs as a part of Amazon's Physical Store monetization strategy.

For more information on Orangetheory, visit www.orangetheory.com.

About Orangetheory

Orangetheory® Fitness (orangetheory.com) is a heart-rate-based, total-body group workout combining science, coaching, and technology created to help you achieve your desired results and live a more vibrant life. One of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory developed a workout designed for all fitness abilities to foster a shared community experience by connecting members and coaches. The Orangetheory workout charges your metabolism for MORE caloric afterburn, MORE results, and MORE confidence, all to deliver you MORE LIFE. Orangetheory franchisees have opened more than 1,500 studios in all 50 U.S. states and 24 countries. The company was ranked #60 in Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies list and was listed as #9 on Entrepreneur Fastest-Growing Franchise 500 list. Visit https://www.orangetheory.com/en-us/international-opportunities/ for global franchise opportunities.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Orangetheory Fitness