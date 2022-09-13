InventHelp Inventor Develops a Cooling Accessory that Gives Relief from the Heat (FJK-162)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to be more comfortable when working outdoors in the summer," said an inventor from Coral Springs, Fla., "so I invented the SWEAT COOLER. This keeps your skin cool, making you feel more comfortable in the heat."

The invention offers relief from the heat during the summer months, allowing the wearer to remain outdoors or engaged in various physical activities for longer lengths of time. It provides added comfort by keeping the individual's body cool and comfortable and reduces discomfort and irritability, keeping wearers refreshed and energized. The accessory may also reduce the incidence of heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion. Easy to use, effective, and affordable, it could be produced in a variety of eye-catching colors and various sizes.

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FJK-162, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

