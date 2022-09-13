Heffernan Insurance Brokers Hires Kate Grasman as Chief Information Officer

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Insurance Brokers, one of the largest full-service, independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States, announced that Kate Grasman has joined the company as Chief Information Officer.

Kate comes to Heffernan Insurance Brokers with extensive experience leading IT operations, strategy, and performance management, most recently with The Clorox Company and GE Capital. Kate has her Master of Business Administration from Harvard University and looks forward to driving organizational performance and innovation within the Heffernan Group.

"As our firm continues to grow, we have found opportunities related to technology and innovation that can help us thrive in the future. Heffernan is well positioned to take advantage of those opportunities because of the great work accomplished by our IT department over the past many years," said John Prichard Jr., Chief Advancement Officer at Heffernan. "We couldn't be happier to have Kate onboard as she brings the knowledge and experience to lead the integration of IT with our business and innovation opportunities in the future."

About Heffernan Insurance Brokers

Heffernan Insurance Brokers, formed in 1988, is one of the largest independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States. Heffernan provides insurance and financial services products to a range of businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., Heffernan has offices in San Francisco, Petaluma, San Jose, San Mateo, Truckee, Bakersfield, Woodland Hills, Cypress, Los Angeles and Irvine, CA; Phoenix, AZ; Portland, OR; Seattle, WA; St. Louis, MO; Philadelphia, PA; and London UK.

Employee-owned, Heffernan Insurance Brokers was named the Top Mid-Sized Broker in the United States to work for in 2009 by Business Insurance Magazine. The firm has been among the Top Greater Bay Area Philanthropists since 2003.

For more information, visit www.heffins.com. License #0564249

