ActionIQ And Databricks Partner on AIQ HybridCompute to Empower IT to Build Composable Customer Data Stacks and Maximize Tech Investments

AIQ and Databricks Focus on Ubundled Approach to Customer Data Storage to Enable Greater Control for IT Organizations.

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ActionIQ, the leader in customer experience (CX) solutions that deliver actionable insights from customer data, and Databricks, the data and AI company and pioneer of the data lakehouse paradigm, today announced a partnership to integrate AIQ's new HybridCompute technology with Databricks Lakehouse Platform, helping enterprise IT teams maximize the value of existing technology investments, while maintaining seamless self-service experiences for business users.

HybridCompute is a new architecture of the AIQ InfiniteCompute technology - the foundation of the AIQ CX Hub – that allows enterprise IT teams to unbundle their customer data stack and take full control over where data lives and is queried.

HybridCompute enabled on Databricks will deliver more choice and control for IT, while giving business users access to secure customer data without duplication in Databricks' Lakehouse. Additional benefits include:

Fit with existing Databricks Delta Lake investments as a robust single source of customer data truth

Choose where data is stored and access, thus ensuring security and fortifying governance

Control compute cost between ActionIQ and Databricks

Accelerate deployment of a market-leading CX Hub giving business teams the freedom to explore and action on customer data

"At Databricks, we are seeing IT successfully consolidating the data, but urgently looking to provide access to it without first duplicating this data in a new system," said Steve Sobel, Global Industry Leader for Media & Entertainment at Databricks. "The combination of Databricks and ActionIQ is a compelling solution to host customer data with full privacy settings and controls, while giving business access to the business applications they are looking for."

InfiniteCompute is the data infrastructure technology that delivers unlimited computational power, making it possible for AIQ to manage and process more data than any other solution available. And with the addition of HybridCompute, enterprise brands can reclaim complete control over their most valuable asset: customer data.

"With a growing presence in the data warehouse industry, the Databricks Lakehouse is an innovative solution for cloud data warehouse deployments, and many of our customers and prospects are looking to deploying it or already using the Databricks technology," said Justin DeBrabant, Senior Vice President of Product at ActionIQ. "Combining forces around our unique HybridCompute will allow more enterprises to take full advantage of the AIQ CX Hub to orchestrate customer experiences at scale."

More information about how ActionIQ HybridCompute works with Databricks can be found here .

See also related announcement of ActionIQ HybridCompute here .

About ActionIQ

AIQ brings order to CX chaos. Our Customer Experience Hub empowers everyone to be a CX champion by giving business teams the freedom to explore and action on customer data while helping technical teams extend and enhance existing technology investments to manage data governance, costs and performance. Enterprise brands such as Autodesk, M&T Bank, The New York Times, Neiman Marcus, Hertz and many more use our CX Hub to drive growth through extraordinary customer experiences. Learn more at actioniq.com .

