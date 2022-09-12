The San Francisco Planning Department approved EV Mobility as a certified car-share organization per Planning Section 166 within the City of San Francisco

EV Mobility has already deployed 4 properties in San Francisco since its approval; Chorus Apartments, The Landing, Konrad on the Park, and 923 Folsom Apartments, with many more to come

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EV Mobility, LLC., the leading all-electric vehicle car-sharing platform, provides electric vehicles on demand as an amenity to luxury hotels, multi-family apartment buildings, and commercial buildings through its easy-to-use mobile app. EV Mobility announced today the company was approved as a certified car-share organization with the city of San Francisco.

San Francisco Planning Department approved EV Mobility as a certified car-share organization per Planning Section 166

Per Planning Code Section 166(a)(2): A "certified car-share organization" that provides a membership-based car-share service to the public for shared use by individual and group members. To qualify as a certified car-share organization the company needs to submit a written report prepared by an independent third-party academic institution or transportation consulting firm that clearly demonstrates, based on a statistically significant analysis of quantitative data, that such car-sharing service has achieved two or more environmental performance goals in any market where they have operated for at least two years.

This Car-sharing Certification Study is then reviewed by the Planning Department for accuracy. The Zoning Administrator then approves certification of a car-share organization https://sfplanning.org/project/car-share-program#certification. There are only four car-sharing approved organizations under this program, with EVMobility being all EVs.

There are great benefits to be a certified car-share organization with the city of San Francisco. Under Code 166 properties who have built buildings under the code are required to have car-share in their building Planning Code Section 166(b)(2). Car-share spaces may only satisfy the Code requirements if they are made available to Certified Car-Share Organizations at no cost. There are currently 564 Approved Car-share Spaces required under Code 166, 347 Completed Car-share Spaces, 217 Car-share Spaces in the Pipeline.

"We are excited about being part of this program, it took more than 6 months, a lot of work and cost to get to be a certified car-share provider for the City of San Francisco," said Ramy El-Batrawi, CEO. "50% of the residences in San Francisco do not own cars, which makes it a perfect city for car-share. With the city already requiring 564 spots to have a car-share vehicle and more to come, EV Mobility can grow rapidly within the city. We have already installed chargers and EVs in 4 properties, which have quickly become some of the highest utilized and highest revenue per vehicle in our fleet. Working with the City we plan to deploy all the required car-share spaces under the code."

About San Francisco Planning

San Francisco Planning plays a central role in guiding the growth and development of our city. We work with other City agencies and the community to help balance the needs of residents, businesses, and civic leaders to protect the environment and historical resources, create inspiring and livable urban spaces, cultivate neighborhood resilience, and enforce good land use practices.

One of the challenges posed by new development is the increased number of privately-owned cars it brings to San Francisco's already congested neighborhoods. They place greater demands on the City's limited parking supply and often contribute to increased traffic congestion, transit delays, pollution, and noise.

Car-sharing can mitigate the negative impacts of new development by reducing the rate of individual car-ownership per household, the average number of vehicle miles driven per household, and the total amount of automobile-generated pollution per household.

About EV Mobility

EV Mobility is the leading all Electric Vehicle car-sharing platform that provides EVs on-demand through an easy-to-use mobile app 24/7. EV Mobility offers EVs as an amenity for luxury hotels, multi-family apartments, and commercial buildings. Through the app residents or guests access Electric Vehicles located in their building or hotel. Properties benefit from the added value they can now offer to residents or guests of a low-cost, zero emission Electric Vehicle on demand. Properties also generate an additional revenue stream, decreased parking needs, and improve resident retention. Residents benefit from having access to Electric Vehicles and by eliminating the cost of car ownership including car payments, insurance, maintenance, and cost of gas, while reducing their carbon footprint. Hotel guests benefit by not needing a rental car or paying for gas and overnight parking. EVs can be rented by the hour, daily, or with monthly incentive packages. The all-electric car-sharing service began in Los Angeles in 2021 and is expanding rapidly.

Learn more visit www.evmobility.com

