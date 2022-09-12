Invesco Ltd. Announces August 31, 2022 Assets Under Management

ATLANTA, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,416.0 billion, a decrease of 2.3% versus previous month-end. The firm experienced net long-term inflows of $2.7 billion in the month. Non-management fee earning net outflows were $0.7 billion and money market net inflows were $2.5 billion. AUM was negatively impacted by unfavorable market returns which decreased AUM by $30 billion. FX decreased AUM by $7.2 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through August 31 were $1,429.7 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through August 31 were $969.1 billion.

Total Assets Under Management (in billions) Total Equity Fixed Income Balanced Money Market Alternatives August 31, 20221 $1,416.0 $666.2 $313.8 $69.2 $170.4 $196.4 July 31, 2022 $1,449.0 $693.8 $315.5 $72.0 $168.6 $199.1 June 30, 2022 $1,390.4 $644.8 $309.1 $72.9 $164.0 $199.6 May 31, 2022 $1,451.6 $705.4 $315.1 $75.0 $149.1 $207.0 Active2 (in billions) Total Equity Fixed Income Balanced Money Market Alternatives August 31, 20221 $963.5 $289.8 $273.4 $68.3 $170.4 $161.6 July 31, 2022 $980.7 $301.7 $275.5 $71.1 $168.6 $163.8 June 30, 2022 $957.9 $287.5 $270.6 $72.0 $164.0 $163.8 May 31, 2022 $982.1 $315.3 $275.8 $74.0 $149.1 $167.9 Passive2 (in billions) Total Equity Fixed Income Balanced Money Market Alternatives August 31, 20221 $452.5 $376.4 $40.4 $0.9 $0.0 $34.8 July 31, 2022 $468.3 $392.1 $40.0 $0.9 $0.0 $35.3 June 30, 2022 $432.5 $357.3 $38.5 $0.9 $0.0 $35.8 May 31, 2022 $469.5 $390.1 $39.3 $1.0 $0.0 $39.1

1 Preliminary – subject to adjustment.

2 Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign exchange overlays and other passive mandates. Active AUM are total AUM less passive AUM.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

Investor Relations Contacts: Greg Ketron 404-724-4299

Matt Seitz 404-439-4853 Media Relations Contact: Graham Galt 404-439-3070

