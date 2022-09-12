InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Connector for Concrete Reinforcing Bars (DNV-404)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a structural engineer and noticed several issues with rebar connectors on construction sites, such as the need for special tools or training, long lead times for special equipment, and difficulty installing bulky connectors in congested spaces. Engineers have been adhering rebar to concrete for years, but we haven't been taking advantage of the ability to adhere rebar to steel. My invention, the BAR COUPLING SLEEVE, uses adhesive in a slim, easy-to-install steel sleeve to resolve these problems," said the inventor, from Arvada, Colo.

The invention uses adhesive in a two-chambered steel sleeve to connect the ends of concrete reinforcing bars. In doing so, no special tools or training is required for installation. It also eliminates the need to fit wrenches or impact drivers in congested cages to affix mechanical connectors. There is no need for rotation of threaded rebar or threaded couplers. Variations of sleeve sizing and adhesives can be produced to address any size rebar. With a smaller diameter than most bar couplers, this coupler can relieve congestion in concrete members. It is also simple to use and simple to inspect. A prototype model is available upon request.

