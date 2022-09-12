InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Hand Sanitizer Accessory (DCD-176)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way to carry and dispense hand sanitizer throughout the day," said an inventor, from Bowie, Md., "so I invented THE PORTABLE, NECK WORN, HAND SANITIZER DISPENSER. My design enables hand sanitizer to be applied right when needed."

The patent-pending invention ensures that hand sanitizer is readily accessible when needed. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to storing sanitizer in a pocket, purse, car, etc. As a result, it increases sanitation and convenience and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a practical and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DCD-176, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

