TMAF's National Truck Driver Appreciation Week Campaign Calls on Public to #ThankATrucker, Heroes of the Road

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucking Moves America Forward (TMAF), the industry-wide education and image movement, is thanking America's professional truck drivers during their annual #ThankATrucker campaign during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, September 11-17, 2022.

The campaign, which encompasses outdoor, broadcast and digital advertising, educates the motoring public on the essential job of the truck driver as a highway hero, and trucking's overall contributions to American communities and the nation's economy. It also shines a light on the jobs available within trucking as the industry faces a projected annual driver shortage of 60,000-80,000 drivers over the next decade.

"TMAF is proud to host our annual #ThankATrucker campaign to thank America's truck drivers for their continuous work – not just during NTDAW, but every day," said Kevin Burch, co-chairman of TMAF and Vice President of Government Affairs and Sales at MTS. "America's trucking industry has navigated many challenges this past year, including a bottleneck supply chain and increased consumer demand. Despite challenges, truck drivers remain on the front lines, delivering all the essential goods that our communities rely on to keep the country supplied and the economy moving forward."

As part of the annual billboard advertisement campaign, TMAF partnered with state trucking associations and organizations to display personalized billboards along highways and freeways in a couple dozen markets across the country. The state trucking associations and organizations selected from multiple designs or customized their own message to display on the billboards. Themes included: "Essential (before it was cool)," "Heroes," and "Want to Make an Impact? Consider a Career in Trucking." All billboard themes called on Americans to #ThankATrucker.

The billboards can be seen on highways in Bentonville, Clarksville, Forrest City and North Little Rock, Ark.; Northern Idaho; Ft. Wayne, Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Ind.; Cedar Rapids and Des Moines, Iowa; Louisville, Ky.; Alexandria, Houma – Thibodaux, Lafayette, Monroe and Shreveport, La.; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn.; Buffalo and Latham, N.Y.; Las Vegas and Reno, Nev.; Dayton, Ohio; Memphis and Knoxville, Tenn.; Houston, Corpus Christi and San Antonio, Texas, and Blackstone and Keysville, Va.

As part of the education campaign, TMAF will be thanking truck drivers and sharing need-to-know industry facts on the radio airwaves on Red Eye Radio, Westwood One Sports and Westwood One talk radio programs. TMAF's social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and TikTok will display educational graphics and messages as part of the campaign.

