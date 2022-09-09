Vuzix Smart Glasses Supporting Deutsche Telekom's Enhanced Telephony for Connected Workers at Digital X 2022

Vuzix invited to highlight new Zoom X conferencing service at event

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that the Company will be broadly showcasing its M400 smart glasses at Deutsche Telekom's ("DT") Digital X 2022 exhibition, taking place September 13-14 in Cologne, Germany. Digital X is DT's main event around digitization in the DACH region of Europe. Every year, the event transforms more than 100 popular locations in Cologne's city center into a hands-on experience around the latest in networking technology. The event brings together various DT groups, SMEs, start-ups, politicians, visionaries, and other top industry experts. This year, one spotlight is on AR-enhanced mobile workforce options, with DT and its key partner Zoom Video Communications ("Zoom") unveiling Zoom X, a new and highly secure video conferencing service.

Vuzix M400 smart glasses specially prepped for use at Digital X in Cologne, Germany (PRNewswire)

Invited as the AR technology platform of choice by DT, Vuzix is proud to provide an extensive technology footprint to help attendees explore the potential of a fully connected workforce. The Company will be showcasing its workhorse M400 smart glasses at both the DT and Zoom exhibits and will feature several hands-on demonstrations that present the versatility of connected AR smart glasses across a variety of enterprise use cases. Vuzix smart glasses will be seen across the city center as specially equipped staff will be circulating throughout the event, interacting with exhibition-goers while staying interconnected using the Zoom X platform.

"We're honored to support DT's clear vision of the future, where they can extend their enhanced network capabilities to an even broader set of enterprise customers, fully connected through Vuzix smart glasses and the power of Zoom X," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "Following the conclusion of Digital X, DT plans to integrate Vuzix connected workforce use cases into Customer Experience Centers across Germany and beyond. We look forward to helping DT's enterprise clients experience fully hands-free mobility anywhere within their expansive network."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 252 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2022 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website , Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses and its current and future business relationships with Deutsche Telekom and Zoom and their customers and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov ). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations,

Vuzix Corporation

ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

(PRNewsfoto/Vuzix Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation