Scaled Agile's Summit Launch Reveals Breakthrough Tools and Resources to Build Resiliency for SAFe® Enterprises

As a critical enabler for business agility, Scaled Agile offers new tools and resources designed to support the practice of SAFe for everyone across the business



BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scaled Agile, Inc., provider of SAFe®, unveiled its Summit Launch with over 20 new features and resources to help enterprises achieve business agility through inclusion of everyone in the organization's practice of SAFe, regardless of language, functional area, or experience. Focused on four areas—people in new roles, courseware translation, expanding practices beyond IT, and measuring and improving business agility—the new offering includes new workshops, online learning series, expanded language options, articles, reports, assessments, and a new exam platform.

Those leading the adoption of Agile at scale will love the ability to learn what they need at the moment they need it, and business leaders will appreciate knowing that their teams can consistently deliver on the needs of a dynamic business (PRNewswire)

New resources to help organizations accelerate digital innovation and achieve business agility.

"Applying SAFe in real-world environments can be daunting," said Chris James, CEO of Scaled Agile, Inc. "These new resources enable SAFe participants to develop the specific skills needed to help their organizations accelerate digital innovation and achieve business agility. Those leading the adoption of Agile at scale will love the ability to learn what they need at the moment they need it, and business leaders will appreciate knowing that their teams can consistently deliver on the needs of a dynamic business."

Key highlights of the Summit Launch include:

New training series and dashboard for on-boarding people in new roles:



The Ready to Train online learning series is designed to help SAFe trainers build skills, confidence, and credibility

The SAFe Jumpstart online learning series helps those new to SAFe quickly understand SAFe and how it is applied

New e-learning dashboards help SAFe Enterprise administrators track learner progress

Expanded language and vision options:

Select courses are now available in French, Japanese, and Spanish

A new exam platform supports globalization through easily translated and localized exams, as well as contrast and scaling options for low vision learners

Resources and training to help engage more of the business:

Business agility experience reports provide insights from transformation leaders who've successfully introduced SAFe to new functional areas in their organization

The Marketing with SAFe® workshop helps marketing teams understand how to apply Lean, Agile, and SAFe practices in their context

The Leading in the Digital Age program equips leaders with the knowledge and skills they need to support their Agile teams and manage change effectively

Tools to measure and improve business agility:

Simplified assessments for Lean Portfolio Management, Agile Product Delivery, and Lean-Agile Leadership help to evaluate an organization's progress

New OKR guidance enables people at every level of the organization to see their work's impact on achieving business outcomes

Advanced topic articles, Accelerating Flow with SAFe® and Make Value Flow without Interruptions, provide new guidance for improving flow across value streams

Learn more about these new tools and resources at scaledagile.com/2022-summit-launch .

About Scaled Agile, Inc.:

Scaled Agile, Inc. is the provider of SAFe®, the world's most trusted system for business agility. Through integrated solutions that help teams unlock better ways of working, Scaled Agile is redefining the way the world's leading organizations identify and deliver customer value, capitalize on emerging opportunities, and improve business outcomes. Over 20,000 businesses and government agencies rely on SAFe and Scaled Agile's Global Partner Network to accelerate digital innovation and compete in a fast-changing marketplace. Learn more at scaledagile.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Scaled Agile, Inc.