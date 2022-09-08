Prometheus Certified Associate Exam is Now Generally Available

Pre-professional certification will confirm foundational knowledge on how to use modern observability techniques with Prometheus to improve application performance, troubleshoot system implementations, and feed that data into other systems

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, and The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced that the new Prometheus Certified Associate (PCA) exam is generally available, following several months of beta testing .

CNCF is the open source, vendor-neutral hub of cloud native computing, hosting projects like Kubernetes and Prometheus to make cloud native universal and sustainable. (PRNewswire)

This new exam is for any engineer or application developer with a special interest in observability and monitoring. It enables candidates to demonstrate their foundational knowledge of best practices for monitoring cloud native applications and infrastructure using Prometheus and aims to prepare candidates to work with the fundamentals of data monitoring, metrics, alerts, and dashboards using Prometheus.

"The Prometheus project and community revolutionized the modern cloud native observability movement," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO at the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "Like the certifications before it, the PCA gives developers the ability to officially demonstrate their skills in understanding Prometheus and modern observability systems."

"We have created this certification to address a huge demand in the market for Prometheus knowledge," said Julien Pivotto , Prometheus maintainer and co-founder of O11y. This certification proves once again the maturity and the strength of the Prometheus ecosystem."

"It was great to work with the Linux Foundation on creating this official Prometheus certification program around Prometheus," said Prometheus co-founder and PromLabs founder Julius Volz . "At PromLabs, we are also looking forward to providing comprehensive training courses that prepare students for the PCA exam in an effective way."

"Observing wave after wave of adoption, it's sometimes hard to judge from the inside just how much of a standard Prometheus and its ecosystem has become. The market demand by both engineers and employers for a reliable baseline of Prometheus knowledge is proof positive that Prometheus and its ecosystem have crossed the chasm," said CNCF Governing Board member, Prometheus maintainer, and Director of Community at Grafana Labs Richard "RichiH" Hartmann . "Experts wanting to prove their merits, newcomers entering the field, and employers who value the continued education of their employees alike should leverage this exciting opportunity."

This exam is an online, proctored, multiple-choice exam. For technologists new to Prometheus, the Monitoring Systems and Services with Prometheus training course can be helpful to learn many of Prometheus' major features, best practices, and use cases. There are also organizations offering relevant training on the Prometheus support and training site .

We have seen significant interest in Prometheus over the past several months of beta testing and we're excited to now offer the certification to the general public," said Clyde Seepersad, SVP, and general manager of training & certification at The Linux Foundation. "The existing Prometheus training and new PCA certification will help individuals learn and verify their knowledge and skills to employers."

The exam is being developed in partnership with Certiverse. The online test development and delivery platform was chosen because its asynchronous content creation and automated workflows were proven in past projects with CNCF and The Linux Foundation to bring high-quality certification exams to market at accelerated rates, ensuring these certifications cover current, relevant topics.

Digital badges are available for the PCA and the PCA curriculum is available for review.

Additional Resources

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors, and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 800 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Jessie Adams-Shore

The Linux Foundation

PR@CNCF.io

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cloud Native Computing Foundation