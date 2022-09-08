NFL Star Jalen Hurts Signs Lemon Perfect Endorsement Deal

Hydrating lemon water brand and elite NFL quarterback team up ahead of 2022 season

ATLANTA, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemon Perfect , the fastest-growing brand in the enhanced water category*, announced today a partnership with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. A daily Lemon Perfect drinker, Hurts joins Lemon Perfect as a brand champion to help quicken Lemon Perfect's rise toward its goal of becoming the number one brand in the multibillion-dollar enhanced water category by market share.



As football fans across America turn their attention to the NFL season, Hurts' partnership with Lemon Perfect is a touchdown pass between the fast-rising quarterback – the youngest quarterback in NFL history to start a playoff game – and a brand that's rapidly gaining fans across America with its mouthwatering lineup of flavors.

"Lemon Perfect is my new favorite drink," said Hurts. "Giving up sugary drinks was a challenge until I found Lemon Perfect, which is delicious and refreshing – with zero sugar. I'm also aligned with Lemon Perfect's belief that healthy hydration can not only taste good but be accessible too. I look forward to sharing Lemon Perfect with my fans so they know water doesn't have to be boring anymore."

As a key Lemon Perfect spokesperson, Hurts will help build brand awareness among NFL fans everywhere, particularly in the Delaware Valley, where Eagles fandom is fervent.

"We're honored to have Jalen join our Lemon Perfect team as the first NFL spokesperson in our company's short history," said Lemon Perfect Founder and CEO Yanni Hufnagel. "Jalen is an MVP-level NFL star whose reach will continue to accelerate with each Eagles win. Powered by lemons, Jalen is poised for a big statistical season while leading the Eagles to a great year."

In April, Lemon Perfect announced the closing of a $31 million Series A headlined by internationally celebrated award-winning artist and entrepreneur Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. The financing brought Lemon Perfect's total valuation to over $100 million in less than three years from the company's selling its first bottle.

About Lemon Perfect:

Lemon Perfect is a great-tasting and hydrating flavored lemon water with zero sugar and no artificial flavors or sweeteners. Powered by squeezed organic lemons, Lemon Perfect contains electrolytes from potassium and is packed with vitamin C, making healthy hydration more convenient, delicious, and refreshing than ever.

Lemon Perfect is widely considered by industry insiders to be one of the most scalable, exciting, and innovative emerging beverages in the marketplace. The company's mission is to promote healthy hydration and deliver the joy of flavor—anytime, anywhere, and for everyone. Lemon Perfect is available at retailers nationwide, on Amazon, and on lemonperfect.com . The Lemon Perfect company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

*Source: IRi Total MULO YTD Period Ending August 7, 2022



