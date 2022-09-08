MTN DEW® and NBA® 2K23 GET AN ASSIST FROM HOOPS LEGEND, SHAQUILLE O'NEAL, AS THEY TEAM UP TO OFFER FANS A MILLION DOLLARS IN SWAG

New MTN DEW® NBA® 2K23 Player's Pack Bundle will be available to fans who order Papa Johns pizza and MTN DEW providing the chance to unlock in-game perks

PURCHASE, N.Y., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MTN DEW® and NBA® 2K23 are dropping a gaming-ready bundle at Papa Johns just in time for the release of NBA® 2K23 on September 9. With an assist from basketball legend Shaquille "Shaq" O'Neal, MTN DEW and NBA® 2K23 are tipping off a next-level unboxing experience at Papa Johns, with a limited-edition MTN DEW NBA® 2K23 Player's Pack Bundle that will treat fans with a chance to unlock up to a million dollars' worth of in-game swag.

New MTN DEW® NBA® 2K23 Player’s Pack Bundle at Papa Johns will give players a chance to unlock up to a million dollars' worth of in-game swag (PRNewswire)

"I'm so excited to team up with MTN DEW and NBA® 2K23 to create the ultimate gaming bundle at Papa Johns," said Shaq, sports analyst and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer. "Fans can earn amazing in-game perks in the new NBA® 2K23 by pairing their favorite pizza with a refreshing MTN DEW – what's better than that?!"

Fans who purchase the MTN DEW NBA® 2K23 Player's Pack Bundle will be eligible to "ball with the best" and level up their in-game experience with every purchase of a large 3-topping pizza and (2) 20 oz. MTN DEW bundle. Upon purchase, fans can visit DEWxPapaJohns.com to upload their receipt and unlock the chance to redeem exclusive NBA® 2K23 swag while supplies last.

Bundle swag is a collection of 200,000 unique locker codes, which includes:

Locker code Team Packs with Shaquille "Shaq" O'Neal, Klay Thompson , Zach LaVine and Zion Williamson (players can choose 2x)

Emerald Tier Cards

1-hour 2XP Coin

30 total MyPLAYER Skill Boosts (five each of the six categories)

Fans following MTN DEW on social media will also get a first look at the MTN DEW NBA® 2K23 Player's Pack Bundle video content featuring Shaq. While both Papa Johns and PepsiCo have longstanding relationships with Shaq, this digital content marks a first for the partnership.

"MTN DEW has a long history in the gaming space and it's also the official soft drink of the NBA," said Scott Finlow, CMO of PepsiCo Global Foodservice. "We are excited to deliver this unique offering at Papa Johns, giving fans a first-of-its-kind unboxing experience."

The MTN DEW NBA® 2K23 Player's Pack Bundle, which includes a large 3-topping Papa Johns pizza and (2) 20 oz. MTN DEW bundle, starts at $17.99 and will be available for retail sale until October 14, 2022. To unlock the million dollars' worth of swag, eligible fans must be 18 years of age or older and U.S. residents to participate. There is a limit of five codes per person throughout the giveaway period.

As the official soft drink of the NBA, MTN DEW will level-up the game with the addition of new half court designs in The City featuring the brand's lineup of bold flavors, big-name NPCs, challenges on social media for real-life prizes, and much more. Players can even earn in-game endorsements from MTN DEW for their MyPLAYER upon completing challenges tied to DEW-branded NPCs. The MTN DEW 3-Point Contest will return for the second consecutive year, along with The DEW Zone and everyone's favorite DEW Zone Balls.

For Official Offer Terms & Conditions, including how to participate, prize details, and restrictions, visit DEWxPapaJohns.com and follow @MountainDew on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About 2K

Founded in 2005, 2K develops and publishes interactive entertainment for video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, with product availability including physical retail and digital download. The Company is home to many talented development studios, including Visual Concepts, Firaxis Games, Hangar 13, Cat Daddy Games, 31st Union, Cloud Chamber and HB Studios. 2K's portfolio currently includes several AAA, sports and entertainment brands, including global powerhouse NBA®️ 2K; renowned BioShock®️, Borderlands®️, Mafia, Sid Meier's Civilization®️ and XCOM®️ brands; popular WWE®️ 2K and WWE®️ SuperCard franchises; as well as the critically and commercially acclaimed PGA TOUR®️ 2K. Additional information about 2K and its products may be found at 2K.com and on the Company's official social media channels. 2K is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

About MTN DEW

MOUNTAIN DEW®, a product of PepsiCo North America Beverages, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, MOUNTAIN DEW exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to the original MOUNTAIN DEW and DIET MOUNTAIN DEW®, the permanent DEW® product line includes MTN DEW® KICKSTART™, MOUNTAIN DEW® CODE RED®, MOUNTAIN DEW VOLTAGE®, MTN DEW® Zero Sugar, MTN DEW MAJOR MELON®, MTN DEW MAJOR MELON Zero Sugar, MTN DEW SPARK™ and MTN DEW SPARK Zero Sugar. For more information, check out www.mountaindew.com, www.facebook.com/mountaindew or follow on Twitter @mountaindew.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com , and follow on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About Papa Johns

Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) ("Papa Johns") opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® Papa Johns believes that using high quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never-frozen. Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is co-headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and Louisville, Ky. and is the world's third-largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,500 restaurants in 49 countries and territories as of Dec. 26, 2021. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit www.PapaJohns.com or download the Papa Johns mobile app for iOS or Android.

