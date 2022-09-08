Mission Critical To End Student Hunger in Arizona

GENYOUth, the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee, Fry's Food Stores, Dairy Council® of Arizona, and NFL Legend Drew Stanton Launch Mission 57

High impact statewide initiative will tackle food insecurity among Arizona youth

GLENDALE, Ariz., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As excitement builds for Super Bowl LVII in February 2023, GENYOUth , the national non-profit organization founded by America's dairy farmers and the NFL that creates healthier school communities, announced today a partnership with the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee, Dairy Council® of Arizona, and purpose-minded corporate sponsors including Fry's Food Stores, Frito-Lay North America, The Quaker Oats Company and Frontdoors Media to kick off Mission 57: End Student Hunger, a community-based initiative that will equip schools in high-need communities with Grab and Go school meal equipment packages to tackle hunger among youth in Arizona.

GENYOUth, a national non-profit organization that creates healthier school communities, today announced the kick off of Mission 57: End Student Hunger, a statewide initiative that will equip schools in high-need communities with Grab and Go school meal equipment packages to tackle hunger among youth in Arizona. Cutting the ribbon at a celebratory event in Glendale, Arizona is Grace N., a Glendale Elementary School District student, NFL Legend Drew Stanton (third from right), Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers (fourth from right), Glendale Elementary School District Superintendent Cindy Segotta-Jones (second from right), and officials from GENYOUth, Fry’s Food Stores, Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee, and Dairy Council® of Arizona. (PRNewswire)

Mission 57: End Student Hunger was launched at the Glendale Elementary School District Office in Glendale, Arizona with a celebratory student event featuring special appearances by former Arizona Cardinal and NFL Legend Drew Stanton, Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee Mascot Spike, school district and government officials including Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers, and community leaders. Through the generous support of Fry's Food Stores, the Glendale Elementary School District is receiving 11 Grab and Go meal equipment packages to increase access to and participation in the school meal program. These systems include a breakfast/meal cart, a milk cooler, and an NFL FLAG-In-School kit. In total, Mission 57: End Student Hunger will benefit 57 schools throughout Arizona in the coming months and will increase access to over 8.5 million school meals for over 31,000 Arizona students each school year.

GENYOUth's Grab and Go school meal equipment packages have proven to be a game-changer in helping schools grow school meal participation. Of all the steps schools can take toward creating healthier, higher achieving students, implementing school breakfast is perhaps the simplest and most cost effective, with very possibly the most direct impact. Breakfast is linked with numerous health and educational benefits including improved academic performance, student behavior, school attendance, and nutrition intake, while also addressing hunger.

"School meals are a lifeline and critical for students' nutrition security, well-being, and learning. But the statistics underscore that child hunger is at a crisis stage in Arizona, exacerbated by a 10.9% annual food inflation rate that is making it harder than ever for families to afford meals," said Ann Marie Krautheim, M.A., R.D., L.D., CEO of GENYOUth. "September is Hunger Action Month and there is no better time to underscore the urgent need for action to nourish hungry children and elevate the important role that school meals play, especially school breakfast."

84% of Arizona students qualify for free/reduced price school meals based on household income.*

In Arizona , only 55% of students who qualify for free/reduced price school meals participate in school breakfast.*

Arizona ranks in the bottom half – 29th out of 51 states – in school breakfast participation.*

Added Krautheim, "Through the generous support of our partners like Fry's Food Stores, Mission 57 will help End Student Hunger in Arizona. The only hunger a child should experience is the hunger to learn!"

"We are excited to be introducing new Grab and Go meal equipment in our schools to help provide access to healthy school meals which will enhance our students' ability to learn and thrive in the classroom," said Cindy Segotta-Jones, Superintendent of Glendale Elementary School District. "A nutritious start to the day is critical to student success. I would like to thank GENYOUth, Fry's Food Stores, the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee, and the Dairy Council of Arizona for their commitment to ending student hunger in Arizona."

In the coming months, GENYOUth with support from additional sponsors including Frito-Lay and The Quaker Oats Company will provide Mission 57: End Student Hunger grants for meal equipment packages to be donated to schools throughout Arizona to increase access to and participation in nutritious school breakfast and throughout the school day. Multiple school events will be held in Arizona communities leading up to Super Bowl LVII and its premier purpose-driven culinary event, Taste of the NFL, on Saturday, February 11, 2023, of which GENYOUth is the charitable partner. Proceeds raised from Taste of the NFL will benefit schools across Arizona and the nation -- the 2022 Taste of the NFL event held in Los Angeles generated $1.5 million in revenue, which supported over 600 school nutrition program grants nationwide to increase access to and participation in school meal programs.

"Mission 57: End Student Hunger is a crucial part of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee's goal of driving lasting social and economic impact across our local communities," said Jay Parry, President & Chief Executive Officer of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee. "We are proud to be partnering with GENYOUth in tackling food insecurity and delivering the equipment and resources Arizona schools need to help their students succeed all year long. Students' health and well-being is a top priority not just today, but every day."

As a leader in the fight against hunger in Arizona for the past 60 years, Fry's has provided more than 55 million meals in the past five years to families fighting food insecurity in Arizona as part of Kroger's Zero Hunger | Zero Waste.

"Fry's is excited to partner with GENYOUth on Mission 57: End Student Hunger to tackle food insecurity in Arizona," said Monica Garnes, President of Fry's Food Stores. "We want students to be able to focus on their studies rather than be distracted by hunger. This donation will help provide additional access to nutritious school meals for thousands of local students helping to ensure no student goes hungry."

"Mission 57: End Student Hunger reflects the deep commitment of Arizona dairy farmers to the health and well-being of Arizona's children. Students need healthy meals and nourishment to thrive, and we are proud to collaborate with GENYOUth and other partners to ensure all students have access to nutritious dairy products as part of their school meals," said Tammy Baker, General Manager, Dairy Council of Arizona.

"I am proud to be supporting Mission 57: End Student Hunger in Arizona and participating in today's school event in Glendale," said former Arizona Cardinal and NFL Legend Drew Stanton. "My role as a professional football player and father has helped shape my view on the critical role that school nutrition plays in the lives of students. We must all do our part to ensure students have ready access to and can participate in school meal and physical activity programs."

For more information on Mission 57: End Student Hunger and Taste of the NFL, visit GENOUthNow.org/ Mission57 and TasteoftheNFL.com.

To help GENYOUth End Student Hunger, visit GENYOUthNow.org/donate.

* Source: Food Research & Action Center

About GENYOUth

GENYOUth is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that creates healthier school communities. Founded by America's dairy farmers and the NFL, GENYOUth convenes a network of private and public partners, including Fortune 100 companies and foundations, to raise funds for youth wellness initiatives that give youth the inspiration, motivation, and programs to be healthy high-achieving students. GENYOUth's flagship program, Fuel Up to Play 60, enrolls over 73,000 U.S. schools, reaching over 38 million students. Our school nutrition grants increase access to healthy school meals among food insecure students. NFL FLAG-In-Schools is the fastest-growing youth sport in the country (ages 6-14) with over 32,000 flag kits to school communities reaching over 15 million students. AdVenture Capital brings out the entrepreneurial spirit and creativity of students with the support of corporate mentors to solve real world problems. GENYOUth is the official charitable partner of Taste of the NFL, a purpose-driven Super Bowl culinary experience that raises awareness and generates funds to fight hunger and food insecurity to support the organization's commitment to end student hunger.

About Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee.

The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee is an Arizona non-profit responsible for planning and executing a successful Super Bowl LVII in 2023. The goal of the Host Committee is to galvanize local stakeholders in a united approach to hosting the largest single-day sporting event in the world by maximizing positive media exposure, fueling the economic engine of Arizona, and leaving a lasting legacy. The Host Committee serves as liaison between the NFL and all regional efforts, culminating with the game in 2023 at State Farm Stadium, home to the Arizona Cardinals. This is the fourth time Arizona is hosting the Super Bowl, following 1996, 2008 and 2015. Only four other sites (South Florida, New Orleans, Los Angeles, and Tampa Bay) hold this distinction. For more information, visit azsuperbowl.com or follow @AZSuperBowl on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Fry's Food Stores

At Fry's Food Stores, a company of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. Headquartered in Tolleson, we employ more than 21,000 associates and operate 125 Fry's Food Stores and 97 fuel centers across the state. Fry's has been serving Arizonans since 1960 and was selected as the 2019 Business of the Year by the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce. As a division of The Kroger Family of Companies, we care about the communities we serve, working to end hunger and eliminate waste across the company through our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social impact plan. In 2021, we provided nearly 12 million meals to Arizona's hungry families

Dairy Council® of Arizona

Dairy Council

®

of

Arizona

(DCAZ) is

a

the not-for-profit,

of Arizona Milk Producers. Staffed by registered dietitians, DCAZ strives to contribute to the achievement of optimal health for the

Arizona

community by providing nutrition education based on the latest scientific research and the concept of a balanced diet that includes milk and milk products. To address hunger initiatives in the local community, DCAZ provides food preparation and storage equipment to food banks and school food service programs.

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $18 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, N.Y. Frito-Lay snacks include Lay's and Ruffles potato chips, Doritos tortilla chips, Cheetos snacks, Tostitos tortilla chips and branded dips, SunChips multigrain snacks and Fritos corn chips. The company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http:www.fritolay.com/, on Twitter fritolay, on Instagram @fritolay and on Facebook Frito-Lay.

About The Quaker Oats Company

The Quaker Oats Company, headquartered in Chicago, is a unit of PepsiCo, Inc., one of the world's largest consumer packaged goods companies. For more than 140 years, Quaker's brands have served as symbols of quality, great taste and nutrition. Quaker® Oats, Quaker® Rice Cakes and Quaker Chewy® Granola Bars are consumer favorites. For more information, please visit www.QuakerOats.com , www.Facebook.com/Quaker or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @Quaker.

About Glendale Elementary School District No. 40

Glendale Elementary School District (GESD) provides educational services to more than 9,500 students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade in 12 schools, one online school, and one alternative program. The District's 1,500 employees are focused on meeting the needs of a diverse student body in Glendale, Arizona. Visit gesd40.org or follow GESD on social media at @GESD40 for more information.

(PRNewsfoto/GENYOUth) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GENYOUth