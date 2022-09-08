Grit Studio™ Expands Team of Award-Winning Creatives and Grows Client Portfolio with Several National Consumer Brands

Digital marketing agency expands client portfolio and boasts 102% YoY growth

WASHINGTON, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grit Studio ™ ("Grit"), a content-first digital marketing studio, announces the appointment of Justyna Wilson as Vice President of Strategy + Accounts and Molli Mayeron as Director of Content + Production, expanding the agency's West Coast presence to Los Angeles and San Francisco. The firm also grew its client portfolio with the addition of three national consumer brands.

Justyna Wilson joins Grit's leadership team as the Vice President of Strategy + Accounts. In her new role, Wilson oversees account services and 360 digital marketing strategy, with an emphasis on full funnel strategy, channel management, and storytelling. Bringing more than 15 years of experience in marketing, digital innovation, and go-to-market strategies for DTC and B2B brands, Wilson previously served as Head of Brand & Growth at Face Reality and Senior Global E-Commerce Manager at Biossance.

Grit also welcomes Molli Mayeron as its Director of Content + Production. Mayeron is an Emmy-nominated producer, writer, and content director with more than 15 years of experience in entertainment and beauty, and wellness. She will lead client content, project, and production management. Her experience includes content lead roles at Beautycounter, CBS Interactive, and NBCUniversal Media.

"Justyna and Molli are seasoned marketing professionals with deep expertise in digital marketing strategy, content production, and client services," says Erin Fabio, CEO of Grit Studio. "We're excited to welcome them to the team and look forward to seeing how they level up our client content."

Since launching in 2017, Grit continues to accelerate growth with the addition of 10 full-time employees located in San Francisco, Seattle, Nashville, St. Louis, Los Angeles, and the Washington D.C. area where the agency is headquartered. The studio has experienced 100% YoY growth in revenue each year, with 102% growth in 2022.

Grit was recently named the agency of record for HeyMama and Sunfish , and was awarded business for Purecane . HeyMama is the largest and fastest-growing private online community of working and entrepreneurial moms in the country. Purecane is an all-natural, zero-calorie sweetener from Amyris, Inc., a global science and technology leader of pure, sustainable ingredients. Sunfish makes parenthood attainable for all types of families through financial solutions, support, and guidance.

"Erin Fabio and the entire Grit team have been an incredible extension to our team. It is part of our mission to work with mother-founded businesses first, and having a team that not only gets us as a brand but feels invested in our success personally and professionally as mom business owners and leaders has helped our strategy and growth," said Erika Feldhus, CEO of HeyMama.

Grit's client roster also includes top national beauty & wellness brands including Amyris brand OLIKA, Larken, YouFit, Roadside Development, and Geneo, a Lumenis company, among others.

About Grit Studio

Grit Studio™ ("Grit") is a content-first digital marketing studio that empowers premium beauty, wellness + community brands through creative innovation + data-driven results. Established in 2017 by CEO Erin Fabio, a veteran of top marketing agencies and previous content director at Bluemercury, Inc., Grit Studio's offerings include full content production, branding and website design/development + 360 digital marketing services. Grit is a certified Woman Owned Small Business. For more information, visit www.gritstudio.com .

