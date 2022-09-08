Creative Agency Brains on Fire, Inc. Announces Creation of Sister Digital Growth Company, Mass Culture, Inc.

LOS ANGELES and GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative agency and Certified B Corporation, Brains on Fire Inc., has announced the creation of a Los Angeles-based sister company, Mass Culture, Inc., to focus on digital marketing and growth performance.

"Mass Culture was born out of a need to better service our clients with growth marketing that aligned with their brands. For many brands today, an ad is their first touchpoint experience with their consumers. We were tired of that first experience becoming so disconnected from brand values, top-tier creative, and the rest of the marketing plan.

At Mass Culture, we believe that brand is ultimately the best driver for conversion — not the other way around. We wanted to create a bullsh*t-free partner experience that is based on shared values along with high performance." – Benjamin Hart, Co-President and Creative Director at Brains on Fire and Partner of Mass Culture

"For me, growth marketing has always been about seeing the bigger picture, executing the details, and ultimately telling stories that are worth choosing for consumers. Brains on Fire was the perfect partner to help bring that philosophy on growth to market." – Collin Palkovitz, President Mass Culture

Mass Culture, Inc. will help clients build and align business goals around brand awareness across all channels through specialization within growth marketing, whole picture analytics, complete customer journey, brand-first creative and D2C optimization.

Collin Palkovitz will serve as the CEO of Mass Culture. Collin began his career in digital marketing 20 years ago at design & marketing startup, Elany Arts. For the past 12 years, Collin has worked as a consultant & growth partner specializing in digital marketing and analytics.

ABOUT BRAINS ON FIRE, INC:

Brains on Fire, Inc. is a creative agency and certified B Corporation that specializes in helping brands and organizations grow through storytelling and meaningful human connection. Their clients include: BETR Remedies, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, Green Park Brands, Hello Bello, tonies® US and others. Learn more at brainsonfire.com .

ABOUT MASS CULTURE, INC:

Mass Culture Inc. is a growth marketing agency that believes in the power of brand to drive conversion – not the other way around. We specialize in growth marketing, whole picture analytics, complete customer journey, brand-first creative and D2C optimization. Learn more at massculture.com .

