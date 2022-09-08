BiondVax to Present at H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

JERUSALEM, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses, today announced that the company's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Amir Reichman, will attend the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference in–person, and his pre–recorded presentation will be available during the conference via the online conference portal at https://hcwevents.com/annualconference. The conference is being held September 12-14, 2022, in New York City.

At the conference, there will be an opportunity for investors to schedule one-on-one meetings with Mr. Reichman and BiondVax's Chairman of the Board Mr. Mark Germain via the HCW conference scheduling platform. In addition, Mr. Reichman and Mr. Germain will be meeting investors throughout the week on a non-deal roadshow in New York City. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with them should contact BiondVax's Investor Relations team at ir@biondvax.com.

About BiondVax: BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses. Since its inception, the company has executed eight clinical trials including a seven country, 12,400 participant Phase 3 trial of its vaccine candidate and has built a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for biopharmaceutical products. With highly experienced pharmaceutical industry leadership, BiondVax is aiming to develop a pipeline of diversified and commercially viable products and platforms beginning with an innovative nanosized antibody (NanoAb) pipeline generated through scientific collaboration with and exclusive licensing from the Max Planck Institute for Multidisciplinary Sciences and the University Medical Center Gottingen, both in Germany. For more information, please visit www.biondvax.com.

Contact Details: Joshua E. Phillipson | +972 8 930 2529 | j.phillipson@biondvax.com

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "believe," "intend," "plan," "continue," "may," "will," "anticipate," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this communication regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding management's participation in investor conferences; the therapeutic and commercial potential of nanosized antibodies (NanoAbs); and the timing of NanoAb proof-of-concept studies and clinical trials. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views with respect to certain current and future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the management of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that the therapeutic and commercial potential of NanoAbs will not be met; the risk of a delay in the preclinical and clinical data for NanoAbs, if any; the risk that BiondVax may not be able to secure additional capital on attractive terms, if at all; risks relating to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic; BiondVax's ability to acquire rights to additional product opportunities; BiondVax's ability to enter into collaborations on terms acceptable to BiondVax or at all; timing of receipt of regulatory approval of BiondVax's manufacturing facility in Jerusalem, if at all or when required; the risk that the manufacturing facility will not be able to be used for a wide variety of applications and other vaccine and treatment technologies, and the risk that drug development involves a lengthy and expensive process with uncertain outcomes. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2022. BiondVax undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

